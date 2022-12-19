Monday 19 Dec 2022 @ 13:38
Chatham House
How young people want to adapt to climate change

The Common Futures Conversations community share their ideas for how their communities can better adapt for the challenges presented by climate change.

The world is rapidly approaching a tipping point when it comes to preventing many of the catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. Across the world, communities are already beset by extreme weather events with tragic results.

As the realities of climate change become ever present, more attention is being paid to adaptation, the ability for communities and countries to minimize the damage climate change is bringing.

Throughout October and November 2022, Common Futures Conversations members from Africa and Europe discussed climate adaptation and generated ideas for how their communities, cities, and countries could better adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.

 

Channel website: https://www.chathamhouse.org/

Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/12/how-young-people-want-adapt-climate-change

