Chatham House
|Printable version
How young people want to adapt to climate change
EXPERT COMMENT
The Common Futures Conversations community share their ideas for how their communities can better adapt for the challenges presented by climate change.
The world is rapidly approaching a tipping point when it comes to preventing many of the catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. Across the world, communities are already beset by extreme weather events with tragic results.
As the realities of climate change become ever present, more attention is being paid to adaptation, the ability for communities and countries to minimize the damage climate change is bringing.
Throughout October and November 2022, Common Futures Conversations members from Africa and Europe discussed climate adaptation and generated ideas for how their communities, cities, and countries could better adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/12/how-young-people-want-adapt-climate-change
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Russian imperial mindset must change for real victory09/12/2022 13:38:00
The attitude of Russia’s elite – and wider population – to the states which used to constitute the USSR needs to change in order to solve the Russia challenge.
Will an EU oil price cap limit Russian aggression?07/12/2022 09:20:00
Unpacking the feverish debate behind the EU agreement for a $60 price cap on oil deliveries from Russia, and the geopolitical implications of the deal.
The future for global trade in a changing climate06/12/2022 13:38:00
What to know about the implications of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism on international trade.
China’s zero-COVID cannot continue, reopening is needed02/12/2022 12:20:00
Unsure of how to loosen rules, local officials have doubled down on severe restrictions behind so much economic damage. Reopening will quell public anger.
Journal of Cyber Policy launches diversity and inclusion initiative02/12/2022 09:15:00
Initiative will support the integration of diversity and inclusion practices throughout its processes and publications.
Indonesia shows the value of non-aligned leadership29/11/2022 10:20:00
Indonesia won’t always see eye-to-eye with the West, or with China, which makes it an important balancing force in Asia.
Boosterish Britain must now face harsh economic reality21/11/2022 13:38:00
The UK chancellor’s Autumn Statement reveals a country seeking to balance its desire to be a major international power with a fragile and diminishing economy.
A royal reset of UK-South Africa relations18/11/2022 13:38:00
The UK needs to get the tone right as South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is welcomed by King Charles III for the first state visit of his reign.