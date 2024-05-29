RUSI
|Printable version
HRH The Princess Royal officially opens RUSI’s Admiral Lord Cochrane Room
Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited the Institute to officially open the Admiral Lord Cochrane Room. During her visit, HRH unveiled a plaque in the Admiral Lord Cochrane Room, celebrating the official opening of one of the Institute’s historic rooms.
A new portrait of Admiral Lord Cochrane was also unveiled by Mr Nicolas Ibanez Scott, President of the Board of the Chilean think tank AthenaLab. The portrait, painted by Mark Roscoe, commemorates Admiral Lord Cochrane’s vital role in advancing the independence of Chile, as well as his command during the Napoleonic Wars.
The Admiral Lord Cochrane Room was named in recognition of the generous donation provided by the Drake Foundation to support the successful redevelopment of RUSI’s main building at 61 Whitehall. The Drake Foundation supports AthenaLab to promote debate and inform discussion around Chile’s domestic and foreign policies.
Sir David Lidington, RUSI’s Chair said:
On behalf of the entire Institute, I would like to thank Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal for generously giving her time and celebrating the opening of our Admiral Lord Cochrane Room.
Dr Karin von Hippel, RUSI’s Director-General said:
I want to express the Institute’s gratitude to the Drake Foundation for its immensely generous donation, which formed a vital part of the fund which enabled the successful redevelopment of the Institute’s historic home at 61 Whitehall.
Mr Nicolas Ibanez Scott, President of the board of AthenaLab said:
We are immensely privileged to celebrate the legacy of Admiral Lord Cochrane and his foundational role for the Chilean Navy in the esteemed presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal. The opening of the Admiral Lord Cochrane Room marks a lasting tribute to our relationship with the Cochrane Family and also solidifies our bond with RUSI.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/hrh-princess-royal-officially-opens-rusis-admiral-lord-cochrane-room
Latest News from
RUSI
Democracy on the Line: Four Scenarios for South Africa’s Election29/05/2024 10:20:00
Three decades on from South Africa’s transition to non-racial democracy, the country is once again facing a historic election – but this time, the fate of that democracy is at stake.
The Face-off in a Fragmented Arctic: Who Will Blink First?28/05/2024 14:25:00
As uncertainty grows over the future of cooperation in the Arctic, the risk is that creeping alternatives will harden the dividing lines between Russia and the West.
Tackling the Silent Threat of Fraud: Amplifying the UK’s Response24/05/2024 14:25:00
As the UK government’s first Fraud Strategy turns one, how can a future government turn up the heat on the ‘silent threat’?
The Strange Game of Oligarchs Challenging Sanctions23/05/2024 14:25:00
Oligarchs’ occasional success in challenging sanctions in court is no cause for alarm at all. We should worry less about courts and focus more on finding and freezing sanctioned assets.
The Entente Cordiale: Croissant Diplomacy and Teatime Treaties22/05/2024 09:05:00
Despite the occasional political turbulence and asymmetry in national interests, history would support that the values underpinning the Entente Cordiale – signed 120 years ago this year – have in fact existed for over eight hundred years, and will likely endure long into the future.
Leading the Charge: Chinese Electric Vehicles in the Global South21/05/2024 14:25:00
Chinese electric vehicle companies are leading the transition to clean transport in the Global South, underlining both the economic challenge posed by Chinese electric vehicles and Beijing’s global leadership ambitions.
Unlocking Sixth-Gen Air Power: Inside the Military Capability for GCAP16/05/2024 14:25:00
On examining the GCAP military capability across seven fundamental defence domains, progress is evident, but proactive management and collaborative problem-solving remain crucial for realising GCAP's potential in shaping future air superiority.
Shoigu’s Removal and the Instability of Putin’s Regime15/05/2024 11:05:00
The removal of the two figures at the top of Russia’s Ministry of Defence points to the intrinsic instability of Putin’s regime, in spite of apparent progress on the frontline in Ukraine.