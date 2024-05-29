HRH The Princess Royal officially opens RUSI’s Admiral Lord Cochrane Room

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited the Institute to officially open the Admiral Lord Cochrane Room. During her visit, HRH unveiled a plaque in the Admiral Lord Cochrane Room, celebrating the official opening of one of the Institute’s historic rooms.

A new portrait of Admiral Lord Cochrane was also unveiled by Mr Nicolas Ibanez Scott, President of the Board of the Chilean think tank AthenaLab. The portrait, painted by Mark Roscoe, commemorates Admiral Lord Cochrane’s vital role in advancing the independence of Chile, as well as his command during the Napoleonic Wars.