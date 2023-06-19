HS2 6-monthly report to Parliament: June 2023

Review of HS2 including programme update, benefits, local community impact and engagement, land and property, programme governance and a forward look.

Overview

I am reporting continued progress on High Speed Two (HS2) with the government’s sixth update on HS2 to Parliament.

The government remains committed to delivering HS2 from London Euston to Manchester and the East Midlands to bring our biggest cities and economic regions closer and giving companies and workers more choice about where they locate and live.

Since notice to proceed on Phase One 3 years ago, we have seen significant progress on construction of the Birmingham to London section, Royal Assent of the High Speed Rail (West Midlands to Crewe) Act 2021 and the introduction of High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill to Parliament.

On 9 February 2023, Sir Jon Thompson was appointed as the Chair of HS2 Ltd following an extensive search. The Secretary of State for Transport was pleased to meet him and the HS2 Ltd Board in Birmingham on 12 April 2023 to discuss the programme.

Progress on building the railway has been achieved in the face of significant challenges from the effects of COVID-19 and the impact of excess inflation driven by the war in Ukraine.

As the Secretary of State for Transport outlined in his written statement to Parliament on 9 March 2023, the government has acted to balance the nation’s books, necessitating deferral of some of the Department for Transport (DfT)’s capital spending including rephasing the delivery of parts of HS2. As set out in previous reports, the government remains concerned about the increasing projected costs to complete Phase One reported by HS2 Ltd.

Construction of the Old Oak Common to Birmingham Curzon Street section continues at full pace, which will provide initial passenger services to schedule. There has been notable progress on this section in this period.

HS2’s tunnel boring machine (TBM) Dorothy began and completed her second one-mile tunnel bore under Long Itchington Wood in Warwickshire and the Chiltern TBMs reached the halfway point of their 10-mile drive at Christmas. Six TBM journeys have now been launched on Phase One and driven a total distance of approximately 14.5 miles. Work is progressing north of Birmingham but has been rephased south of Old Oak Common and at Euston.

We remain committed to delivering HS2 services to Euston. We have decided not to proceed with construction at Euston over the next 2 years both to reduce expenditure during that period and to address the affordability challenge set out in the recent National Audit Office report. We will use this time to develop a more affordable scheme design that delivers for passengers, the local community and taxpayers.

The government will not be proceeding to construction on Phase 2a (West Midlands to Crewe) in the next 2 years to reduce expenditure. We will use the time to develop mature designs and delivery approaches to ensure that this section is delivered in the most cost-effective way.

The High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill Select Committee members have now been appointed and the committee has begun hearing petitions against the bill and first additional provision (AP1), which gives effect to Parliament’s instruction to remove the Golborne Link from the bill while alternatives are considered.

Other notable milestones of the HS2 programme in this reporting period include:

HS2 Ltd and its supply chain have now begun over 1,200 apprenticeships, more than halfway to the target, with the programme now supporting over 28,500 jobs as of March 2023

there are now 19 diesel-free work sites on the HS2 programme. This is a significant step towards the project’s aim to cut carbon emissions during construction and improve air quality for workers and local communities

in North Warwickshire, the Marston Box Rail Bridge – the world’s longest box slide – was successfully installed. During a short closure of the M42 over Christmas 2022, 450 people worked to move the 12,600-tonne box structure 165 metres across the motorway into position

Despite the global economic challenges, this government is continuing to invest in the country’s future infrastructure. HS2 is not just a railway: it will drive economic growth and opportunities across the country, provide a low-carbon alternative to car travel and domestic flights and train a skilled workforce for the UK’s future infrastructure sector.

This report uses data provided by HS2 Ltd for Phases One, 2a, 2b and HS2 East and covers the period between September 2022 and February 2023 inclusive. Unless stated, all figures are presented in 2019 prices. Data on benefits performance is reported on quarterly; the data included in this report is taken from March 2023.

