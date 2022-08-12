Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
HS2 infrastructure manager can levy Investment Recovery Charge, says ORR
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) will allow the infrastructure manager of Phase One of High Speed 2 (HS2 Phase One) to levy an Investment Recovery Charge (IRC) on future rail users of the network, the regulator yesterday announced. The amount and nature of the charge will be subject to future assessment.
ORR’s decision is set out in a report, published yesterday, and is based on evidence demonstrating that the legal requirements are met in principle for the HS2 Phase One charging framework to include the recovery of the project’s long-term costs.
This decision, which comes after a public consultation that closed on 13 May 2022, forms only part of ORR’s determination of the charging framework for HS2. The full charging framework will be finalised and assessed nearer the start of operations.
Notes to Editors
- Investment Recovery Charge for Phase One of HS2.
- HS2 is a major rail infrastructure project comprising the construction of a high-speed rail line. The High Speed Rail (London-West Midlands) Act 2017 that authorised Phase One of HS2 was granted Royal Assent in 2018. The Government authorised the main construction work in April 2020 (Notice to Proceed). The delivery into service of HS2 Phase One was scheduled to happen between 2029 and 2033.3
- ORR’s engagement with the HS2 project will address how the project is designed to deliver safety in operation, as well as working to ensure integration into the UK rail network. ORR has consulted and set out in its regulatory statement how it proposes to take into account the future operation of HS2 when making decisions about access to the existing network.
- An investment recovery charge (IRC) is an exceptional charge that Infrastructure Managers (IM) can levy in some circumstances. The purpose of levying an IRC is to enable an IM to recover some, or all, of the long-term costs of a specific investment project (e.g. new railway infrastructure). This allows the IM to set higher charges than direct costs on the basis of the long-term costs of the project. As such, the ability to charge an IRC is an exception to the general principle that charges are based on the cost directly incurred as a result of operating a train service.
- The ability to levy an IRC is subject to a three-criteria test set out in the Railways (Access, Management and Licensing of Railway Undertakings) Regulations 2016 (the Regulations). The burden of proof is on the IM to demonstrate that the project meets the following criteria: a. it must be a specific investment project completed since 1988; or following the coming into force of the Regulations; b. it increases efficiency, or cost-effectiveness; and c. the project must be one that could not otherwise have been undertaken without the prospect of such higher charges.
- The detail of the four responses received to the consultation are on the ORR website.
Related links
Investment Recovery Charge for Phase One of HS2 – Consultation on proposals and…
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/hs2-infrastructure-manager-can-levy-investment-recovery-charge
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Competition commitments10/08/2022 12:20:00
Next in our series of legal blogs, we’re taking a look at our role in enforcing competition legislation.
ORR report calls for action over ability of HS1 Ltd to deliver its renewals portfolio05/08/2022 10:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of HS1 Ltd highlights concerns over how the company is managing its asset renewals.
Railway staff safety: learning from our past04/08/2022 12:33:00
Guest blogger Dr Mike Esbester discusses the The ‘Railway Work, Life & Death project’, which takes a look back at casualties to British and Irish railway staff before 1939.
Rail regulator publishes key documents for future regulation of the rail network29/07/2022 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) yesterday published four key documents dealing with future regulation of the GB rail network.
An overview of the 2021-22 Annual Assessment of National Highways' performance29/07/2022 10:33:00
We sat down with Feras Alshaker, ORR’s Director of Planning and Performance, to discuss the key findings of our recently published Annual Assessment of National Highways.
The path towards greater competition and value for railway signalling28/07/2022 14:43:00
Blog posted by: Ben Watkins, Senior Manager, Competition Policy, 26 July 2022.
ORR assesses that Network Rail is delivering more efficiently but calls for sustained focus in continuing to address recommendations made following the fatal derailment at Carmont21/07/2022 09:10:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of Network Rail finds the company has continued to deliver its planned efficiencies in 2021/22 but warns it must carefully manage its financial risks, particularly in the context of rising inflation.
ORR finds National Highways met its road investment strategy targets in 2021-22, but raises concerns about three critical areas of delivery18/07/2022 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) says that over the next year, National Highways must: improve its performance against its 10-minute response time on certain sections of smart motorways; provide better evidence of how it is considering the long-term needs of its assets when making renewals decisions across the strategic road network (SRN) – England’s motorways and major A-roads; and provide a robust plan to meet its 2025 biodiversity targets.
ORR’s health and safety report highlights marked improvement in track worker safety risk exposure14/07/2022 13:10:00
Ensuring the rail industry remained focused on the basics of health and safety management as it prepares for reform and substantial change, is one of the key messages in the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual report on health and safety on Britain’s Railways.