HSE launches consultation on workplace injury and illness reporting

Great Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety is inviting businesses, employers, health practitioners and industry stakeholders to help shape the future of workplace incident reporting in Great Britain.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) yesterday (Tuesday 7 April) launched a public consultation on The Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013 (RIDDOR).

The consultation marks a significant opportunity to update regulations that underpin how work-related injuries, ill health and dangerous occurrences are reported to the regulator. The proposals are designed both to strengthen protections for workers and to cut unnecessary administrative burden on businesses.

Businesses now have the opportunity to consult on proposals for both legislative and non-legislative changes.

On the legislative side, HSE is consulting on clarifying definitions within RIDDOR where existing terminology has been identified as unclear or ambiguous.

HSE is also proposing to revise both the list of dangerous occurrences, to better reflect modern workplace risks, and the list of reportable occupational diseases, reintroducing some conditions previously removed from the list and adding new ones to ensure serious instances of work-related ill health are properly captured.

A further proposal from the regulator would broaden who could formally diagnose a reportable occupational disease. Currently, diagnosis must be made by a doctor registered with and holding a licence to practise with the General Medical Council (GMC). HSE is proposing to extend this to other registered health practitioners, reflecting the wider range of professionals involved in occupational health.

On the non-legislative side, HSE is seeking views on simplifying the online RIDDOR reporting form to improve usability and tackle both under-reporting and over-reporting — a longstanding challenge for the regulator and for businesses alike.

Rachael Radway, Deputy Director of Regulation at the Health and Safety Executive, yesterday said:

“RIDDOR reporting is central to how we identify emerging risk, target regulatory activity and contribute to the evidence base for workplace health and safety. This consultation allows those who will be affected by the changes to have their say as we look to improve standards and reduce the burden on business. “The consultation is relevant across all sectors and industries. Duty holders, self-employed workers and those in control of work premises are particularly encouraged to respond. We are also encouraging healthcare practitioners involved in diagnosing and managing work-related conditions to engage as the proposed changes may impact their ways of working in the future.”

The consultation closes on 30 June 2026. The full consultation document — including detailed proposals, background information and guidance on how to submit a response — is available on the HSE website at https://consultations.hse.gov.uk/hse/proposals-riddor-2013/