HSE publishes annual workplace health and safety statistics
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has today (Thursday 20 November) published its annual statistics on work-related ill health and workplace injuries for 2024/25.
The figures show that an estimated 1.9 million workers suffered from work-related ill health during 2024/25, remaining broadly consistent with the levels seen in recent years.
While the recent rates of self-reported work-related ill health are similar, they continue to be higher than pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2018/19.
Mental health conditions remain the primary driver of work-related ill health, with 964,000 workers reporting stress, depression or anxiety caused or made worse by work in 2024/25. This is in line with the upward trend in recent years.
Work-related ill health and injuries resulted in an estimated 40.1 million working days lost in 2024/25, continuing to place significant pressure on both workers and businesses.
HSE Chief Executive Sarah Albon said:
“Great Britain maintains its position as one of the safest places to work globally, built on more than 50 years of health and safety regulation. However, these statistics demonstrate that workplace health challenges persist, particularly around mental health.
“We remain firmly committed to protecting people and places, supporting businesses to create healthier working environments, and ensuring continuous improvement in workplace safety standards across Britain.”
The statistics also highlight the economic impact of workplace health and safety issues. In 2023/24, the estimated annual cost of workplace injuries and new cases of work-related ill health reached £22.9 billion, similar to the estimate for 2022/23.
Fatal and non-fatal workplace injuries in 2024/25 totalled 124 worker fatalities and an estimated 680,000 self-reported non-fatal injuries.
Notes to Editors:
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We are dedicated to protecting people and places, and helping everyone lead safer and healthier lives.
- Details on HSE’s work-related mental health campaign, Working Minds, can be found here Working Minds – Work Right
- Details on HSE’s 10-year strategy can be found here HSE strategy 2022 to 2032 – About us – HSE.
- HSE’s annual statistics on work-related ill health and workplace injuries for 2024/25 can be found here – Health and safety statistics – HSE
- The annual costs are based on three-year rolling average, with the named year based on the middle year of the three, for example 2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25 average is referred to as 2023/24.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2025/11/20/hse-publishes-annual-workplace-health-and-safety-statistics/
