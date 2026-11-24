Health and Safety Executive
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HSE publishes new research to help employers tackle work-related stress
New evidence from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) highlights the importance of identifying and managing psychosocial risks in the workplace.
HSE yesterday published findings from its Occupational Stress Consultation and Research programme (OSCAR), providing new evidence to help employers better understand, identify and manage psychosocial hazards that can lead to work-related stress.
Psychosocial hazards include excessive demands, low control, poor support, workplace conflict, role uncertainty and organisational change. These hazards may vary across workplaces and can lead to work-related stress.
Work-related stress remains one of the most common causes of work-related ill health in Great Britain. HSE’s Labour Force Survey estimates that 891,00 workers suffered from work-related stress, depression or anxiety (new and long-standing) in 2025/26, resulting in 18.2 million working days lost.
Stress, depression or anxiety accounted for 49% of all work-related ill health and 46% of all working days lost due to work-related ill health during the same period.
The OSCAR research provides evidence to support HSE’s work to improve the prevention and management of work-related stress.
Sandra Gadd, Deputy Director in HSE’s Science, Engineering and Analysis Division, yesterday said:
“This important research has helped to fill some key gaps in the evidence base needed to inform HSE’s future regulatory approach in this area. It has brought our understanding of psychosocial hazards, and the enablers and barriers to their effective management in the workplace, up to date.
“When such hazards (e.g. workplace demands, control or support) are not properly managed and controlled, they can contribute to work-related stress and negatively affect workers, businesses, and organisational performance.
“HSE has always advocated an approach based on using risk assessment to identify workplace hazards and suitable management controls to prevent exposure to these hazards. This research will help us further develop our guidance for duty holders to provide greater clarity and to help duty holders more effectively identify relevant risks and implement appropriate controls.”
Mike Calcutt, Deputy Director in HSE’s Engagement and Policy Division, yesterday said:
“Protecting workers from exposure to psychosocial hazards is an important challenge for employer organisations across Great Britain.
“A key challenge is how to shift organisational approaches to preventative measures based on an improved understanding of what works in practice, rather than all too often reactive responses to work-related stress.
“The evidence provided by the OSCAR reports supports employer interventions and HSE’s developing regulatory approach, with clear confirmation of the need to focus more on preventing and managing psychosocial risks and involving workers in developing solutions.
“Employers are required by law to protect their employees from harm and it is essential they realise that this includes harm arising from psychosocial hazards.”
Further information:
- The full research report and related documents can be found on the HSE website: Occupational Stress Consultation and Research
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We are dedicated to protecting people and places, and helping everyone lead safer and healthier lives.
- Further details on the latest HSE news releases is available.
- Relevant guidance can be found here: Stress and mental health at work – HSE
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2026/11/23/hse-publishes-new-research-to-help-employers-tackle-work-related-stress/
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