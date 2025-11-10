Health and Safety Executive
HSE seeks views on proposals to enhance worker and public protection from asbestos exposure
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has today launched a consultation on proposals to improve the application of the Control of Asbestos Regulations and guidance around asbestos management to help protect workers and building users.
Great Britain already has one of the best workplace health and safety performances globally, with some of the lowest rates of occupational injury and fatality in Europe. These proposals build on this strong foundation to enhance protections in areas where asbestos remains a significant health risk.
The consultation aims to seek stakeholders’ views on three proposals:
- To ensure the independence and impartiality of roles in the four-stage clearance process to further minimise the risk of exposure from asbestos to workers and building users after the removal of asbestos
- To drive up the standard of asbestos surveys to ensure dutyholders have the information they need to safely manage asbestos risks
- To clarify the type of work that constitutes work with asbestos known as Notifiable Non-Licensed Work (NNLW)
The consultation is particularly relevant to dutyholders, asbestos analysts, asbestos removal contractors, asbestos surveyors, and associated professions including facilities management and construction.
Rick Brunt, Director of Engagement and Policy at HSE, said:
“Asbestos continues to be a significant risk to workers in Great Britain. While we have made significant progress in managing asbestos risks, these proposals represent an important step towards further strengthening protections for workers and the public.
“We want to hear from all stakeholders involved in the asbestos regulatory system to ensure our approach is both effective and proportionate, supporting HSE’s commitment to protecting people and places whilst enabling innovation and economic growth.”
Minister for Social Security and Disability, Sir Stephen Timms, said:
“The dangers of exposure to asbestos are well known. Its legacy is that it remains the biggest cause of work-related deaths in the UK — responsible for 5,000-plus deaths per year, with many more people living with the impact of asbestos-related disease.
“In Britain we have a mature and well-established approach to the management of asbestos in buildings: the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012, enforced by the Health and Safety Executive and other regulators.
“This consultation aims to improve these regulations and enhance worker and public protection from asbestos exposure.”
The consultation runs until 9 January 2026. The full consultation document, including detailed proposals, background information and how to respond, is available on the HSE website at:
https://consultations.hse.gov.uk/hse/proposals-control-of-asbestos-regs-2012.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2025/11/10/hse-seeks-views-on-proposals-to-enhance-worker-and-public-protection-from-asbestos-exposure/
