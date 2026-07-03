Health and Safety Executive
|Printable version
HSE takes landmark enforcement action against occupational health service provider
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has issued its first ever Prohibition Notice against an occupational health service provider, following findings that inadequate health surveillance was putting workers at risk of serious and irreversible harm.
The action marks a significant milestone in HSE’s regulation of occupational health provision and is evidence of the regulator’s focus on the prevention of ill-health. This enforcement sends a clear signal that substandard occupational health services will not be tolerated where they create real risks to workers’ health.
HSE inspectors found that the provider was delivering health surveillance through personnel who were inadequately trained, unqualified, and unsupervised. The ineffective surveillance meant that early signs of serious occupational diseases — including occupational asthma, dermatitis, and noise-induced hearing loss — were at risk of going undetected, leaving workers exposed to wood dust and noise without appropriate intervention.
A Prohibition Notice was issued to stop this activity on the grounds that it created a risk of serious personal injury.
HSE subsequently issued an Improvement Notice after finding that the provider’s health surveillance arrangements were fundamentally unsuitable. Inspectors identified a lack of competent occupational health oversight, inadequate clinical governance, no quality assurance processes, and no clear procedures for escalating adverse findings or reviewing workplace controls.
HSE Occupational Health Inspector Julie Wood said: “This is the first time HSE has taken enforcement action of this kind against an occupational health service provider, and we have not done so lightly. It reflects the seriousness with which we view the quality of occupational health provision and our determination to act where substandard services are putting people in harm’s way.
“Health surveillance exists to protect workers from work-related health conditions that can cause permanent, life-changing harm. When it is carried out poorly, employers are given false assurance and workers are left unknowingly at risk.
“We expect occupational health providers to demonstrate genuine competence, proper clinical governance, and clear processes for acting on what they find. Anything less is a failure of the workers these services are meant to protect.”
Health surveillance is a legal requirement for many employers and exists to identify occupational diseases early so that appropriate action can then be taken to protect the affected worker and their colleagues. When health surveillance is carried out poorly, it creates a false sense of assurance for employers while leaving workers unknowingly at risk.
This case underlines the importance of occupational health services being delivered by competent, appropriately qualified professionals with robust clinical governance in place. Supporting employers to access competent occupational health services is a key part of HSE’s strategy to reduce work-related ill health, alongside ensuring that where health surveillance is legally required it is carried out effectively. HSE expects employers to satisfy themselves that the occupational health providers they appoint are capable of delivering services that meet legal requirements and help protect workers from preventable occupational disease.
Further information:
- The HSE public enforcement register can be found at www.hse.gov.uk.
- To account for the appeals process and internal quality assurance, enforcement notices are published 5 weeks after they are served
- A Prohibition Notice requires an activity to stop immediately where HSE believes it involves a risk of serious personal injury or ill health.
- An Improvement Notice requires specific remedial action to be taken within a set timeframe to address a contravention of health and safety law.
- Health surveillance is required under a range of regulations including the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 2002 (COSHH) and the Control of Noise at Work Regulations 2005.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2026/07/03/hse-takes-landmark-enforcement-action-against-occupational-health-service-provider/
Latest News from
Health and Safety Executive
HS2 contractor fined £400,000 after tipper truck driver injured29/06/2026 10:20:00
A joint venture working on the HS2 rail project has been fined after the driver of a 20-tonne tipper truck was injured when his vehicle fell off the edge of an excavation ramp
Businesses ordered to stop work with engineered stone after failing safety inspections25/06/2026 15:20:00
Four companies have been ordered to stop working with engineered stone as part of a crackdown to protect workers from deadly dust.
Britain’s health and safety regulator to create its first ever joint industry guidance for collaborative robotics in the workplace12/06/2026 10:20:00
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) are working together, along with government and industry, to support the safe and responsible adoption of robotics in the workplace.
Waste and recycling company fined after worker suffers life-changing injuries08/06/2026 16:10:00
A Bristol-based waste and recycling business has been fined after a worker was drawn into machinery and suffered life changing-injuries.
HSE science team helps power world-first hydrogen aviation breakthrough01/06/2026 15:20:00
Britain’s health and safety regulator is part of a landmark project that could transform air travel, and shows how safety expertise drives innovation, not holds it back.
Asbestos control limit review published18/05/2026 13:10:00
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has reviewed the latest international scientific, technical and workplace evidence on Great Britain’s asbestos control limit.
Fine for waste company that stockpiled skips and put workers at risk13/05/2026 11:10:00
A waste and recycling company in South East London has been fined after Britain’s workplace regulator found multiple failures, including skips being dangerously stockpiled.
HSE says no dry cutting of engineered stone ahead of inspection crackdown12/05/2026 11:10:00
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) yesterday announced a major package of measures to protect workers from the dangers of engineered stone dust, including silicosis, a deadly-but-preventable lung disease caused by breathing in silica dust released during stone cutting.