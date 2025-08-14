HSE to lead investigation into death of George Gilbey

The investigation into the death of George Gilbey is now being led by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

George, 40, was working in Shoeburyness, Essex on 27 March 2024, when he fell to his death.

The involvement of Essex Police has now concluded. HSE will now lead the criminal investigation.

HSE inspector Natalie Prince yesterday said:

“We have been a part of this inquiry from the outset, and we will continue to thoroughly investigate George’s tragic death as the lead agency. “This will aim to establish if there have been any breaches of health and safety law. “We are in regular contact with George’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

