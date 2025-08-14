Health and Safety Executive
HSE to lead investigation into death of George Gilbey
The investigation into the death of George Gilbey is now being led by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
George, 40, was working in Shoeburyness, Essex on 27 March 2024, when he fell to his death.
The involvement of Essex Police has now concluded. HSE will now lead the criminal investigation.
HSE inspector Natalie Prince yesterday said:
“We have been a part of this inquiry from the outset, and we will continue to thoroughly investigate George’s tragic death as the lead agency.
“This will aim to establish if there have been any breaches of health and safety law.
“We are in regular contact with George’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”
Further information.
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We prevent work-related death, injury and ill health through regulatory actions that range from influencing behaviours across whole industry sectors through to targeted interventions on individual businesses. These activities are supported by globally recognised scientific expertise.
- Further details on the latest HSE news releases is available.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2025/08/13/hse-to-lead-investigation-into-death-of-george-gilbey/
