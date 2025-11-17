https://www.gov.wales/st-fagans-host-vibrant-celebration-wales-living-heritage

A free event celebrating intangible cultural heritage (ICH) will take place at St Fagans National Museum of History on Thursday 20 November.

The event, organised by Welsh Government in the run up to launching a UK wide call-out to ICH practitioners, will bring together cultural organisations, community groups, and heritage practitioners to celebrate the living traditions that are embedded in communities across Wales.

The day-long celebration will showcase a rich tapestry of living heritage, ranging from traditional crafts and skills to contemporary cultural expressions.

The event will feature a diverse range of activities throughout the day. Traditional craftspeople, including crafters, stonemasons and carpenters will demonstrate heritage skills at Y Gweithdy. At the Atrium, stall holders will include the National Coracle Centre who will be displaying a range of traditional Welsh coracles.

Performance highlights include Welsh music and dance, storytelling, Chinese lion dancing, Risca Male Voice Choir, QWERIN, Danceblast stilt walkers, and Ptasie Radio Cymru Choir. Wales’ iconic carnyx, a giant metallic S-shaped horn based on that which the ancient Celts used as they headed into battle, will also be on display and in action.

Simultaneously, a series of talks in the lecture theatre will explore living heritage from multiple perspectives:

the importance of living heritage in rural communities in Wales

how living heritage manifests in industrial and post-industrial communities

expressing living heritage through the arts and heritage skills

All activities are free to attend and everyone is welcome. The event will be conducted bilingually in English and Welsh with BSL interpretation available in the lecture theatre.