Huawei's ‘Spare Tyre 2.0’ and the Limits of US Sanctions

How mini-lateral export control frameworks among key technology-supplying nations can put a slow puncture into Huawei’s ‘Spare Tyre’ of entities created to counter US sanctions.

The year 2025 marks the completion of Beijing’s decade long ‘Made in China 2025’ strategic blueprint to transform the country into a global manufacturing powerhouse. The plan explicitly promotes military–civil fusion, and at the core of this fusion lie semiconductors – indispensable components for AI, drone and missile systems.

Led by Huawei Technologies, China is seeking to internalize semiconductor production. If these efforts succeed, China will gain an important military advantage in East Asia, potentially triggering a global rebalancing of military power.

While it may be unrealistic to obstruct China’s national strategy, it may nevertheless be possible to delay its progression by expanding mini-lateral export control frameworks among key technology-supplying nations.

