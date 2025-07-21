Huge biosecurity centre investment to boost pandemic protection

A new world-leading biosecurity centre in Essex will protect the UK from emerging public health threats and boost economic growth.

World-leading biosecurity centre in Harlow, Essex to protect the UK against emerging public health threats

Multi-billion-pound government investment will make national biosecurity centre (NBC) the largest of its kind in Europe

Will create around 1,600 new jobs to support construction and enhance collaboration between scientists and the life sciences sector

People in the UK will be better protected from future pandemics and biosecurity threats thanks to government investment into a new, world-leading biosecurity centre in Harlow, Essex.

The NBC will increase the speed and scale of research into dangerous pathogens and life-saving vaccines, boosting healthcare and economic growth, and protecting UK national security.

The government is investing billions of pounds in the project, including £250 million over this Parliament, for vital research and testing that is currently split across UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) sites in Porton Down and Colindale under one roof.

Once complete, the NBC will be the largest in Europe, creating around 1,600 new jobs to support construction of the site and enabling the development of new treatments and vaccines that could save countless lives.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting recently said:

This transformational investment in the UK’s national biosecurity will better protect the British public from future health emergencies, boost the life sciences sector and create new jobs. COVID-19 taught us how crucial it is to be able to respond quickly to new emerging threats, and the new NBC will allow us to do exactly that - ensuring Britain remains a world leader in pandemic preparedness. Harlow will become a scientific hub, with the NBC exploring new ways to treat illnesses, improve people’s health and save more lives. By backing innovation, research and life sciences, we will make our NHS fit for the future, and cement the UK as a life sciences superpower as part of our Plan for Change.

The investment is part of a series of ways in which this government is making the UK a life sciences powerhouse to improve access to life-changing and innovative treatments for patients, as set out in the 10 Year Health Plan. This follows the launch of a new digital hub for the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in Leeds to ensure that life-saving healthcare innovations reach patients faster.

We’re taking the lessons from COVID-19, boosting our world-leading vaccine manufacturing and research capabilities, and separately to Harlow, taking part in a national exercise later this year to make sure our preparations are watertight. Through the Pandemic Agreement, we’re also improving the world’s collective ability to prevent, prepare for, detect and respond to global disease threats and £108 billion in life sciences sector also protects us against future pandemics, as well as creating jobs and driving economic growth.

Dyfed Alsop, interim UKHSA chief executive, recently said:

This is fantastic news for the UK and will mean that we can continue to offer the best possible protection for people’s health for generations to come. A brand-new facility at Harlow will bring together our world-leading public health science and emergency response capabilities, putting us in a stronger position to protect the public and keep people safe. This marks a significant investment in our future, ensuring that the UK remains a world leader in health security and that we are better prepared against a growing range of health threats.

The NBC will create exciting new partnerships between UKHSA scientists and industry - paving the way for potential research breakthroughs, including in the realm of infectious diseases, environmental health and behavioural sciences. Harlow will deliver state-of-the-art highly secure laboratories that will be used to research the most dangerous and new diseases.

Being physically closer to industry partners in the Oxford-Cambridge corridor will furthermore strengthen collaborations.

Science Minister Lord Vallance recently said:

The NBC will help to strengthen the UK life sciences sector for decades to come, by backing our world-renowned researchers with highly advanced facilities to develop life-saving treatments in the face of new health threats. By enabling further collaboration between researchers at the cutting-edge and industry, the new hub can help drive the economic growth that benefits us all, building on the highly skilled new jobs already being delivered, and supporting our Plan for Change.

The new facility will form part of a new network of NBCs recently announced under the 2025 National Security Strategy. This network will strengthen and formalise existing collaborations between UKHSA, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) to bolster the UK’s resilience to deliberate, accidental or naturally occurring biological incidents. It follows the announcement last month of investment of more than £1 billion in a new campus in Weybridge to research and respond to animal and zoonotic diseases.

Work to prepare the NBC for operation will begin as soon as possible, with the first facilities due to open by the mid 2030s and the whole site scheduled to be in operation by 2038.

By enhancing the UK’s resilience against biological threats, the opening of the NBC will strengthen our national security - one of the essential foundations underpinning our Plan for Change.

Read further information on the Network of National Biosecurity Centres.

The decision to open the new site in Harlow was made following an extensive review of the best ways to deliver the specialist laboratories that the UK needs, including the possibility of redeveloping existing sites.

UKHSA will continue operating from Colindale and Porton until the new centre in Harlow is fully up and running, to ensure a safe and effective transition.

The Dstl site at Porton Down is not affected by this new development and will remain operational.

Of the total multi-billion investment in the centre, £250 million will be spent by the government over this Parliament alone to kickstart delivery. The exact total amount of funding for the centre will be confirmed in due course.