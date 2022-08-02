Huge Colombian cocaine haul seized at London Gateway

National Crime Agency officers have worked with Border Force to seize more than half a tonne of cocaine at London Gateway port.

The seizure was made from a consignment of bananas that had been shipped by boat to the UK from Colombia.





NCA investigators had identified that the consignment was destined for the Netherlands, but it was intercepted on Tuesday 26 July.

Officers estimate the haul would have had a UK street level value of more than £40 million once cut and sold.

NCA Branch Operations Manager Adam Berry recently said: