Coastal communities will get more help to plan for the loss of land to the sea and the impacts of a changing climate, as more than £11.2 million is shared between 12 pioneering council-led projects.

England has some of the fastest-eroding coastlines in Europe, and the Environment Agency’s latest assessment shows that, by 2105, around 20,000 homes and businesses could be at risk from coastal change. The government is taking the impacts of climate change seriously and is working with councils and communities to make sure England is prepared for them.

Funded through the Coastal Adaptation Pilots, councils will receive a share of millions of pounds for coastal projects, including in Cornwall, Somerset and North Yorkshire, to support new innovative methods, such as three-dimensional cliff modelling, for managing erosion and helping to better prepare for risk.

In North Yorkshire, projects backed by £970,000 will use light detection ranging enabled drones to conduct surveys which will spot cliff movement earlier. Meanwhile, Cornwall Council will receive £2.6 million to support projects which will include dune monitoring and highway adaptation.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said:

Rising sea levels and more frequent storms are wearing away our coastline, and we are investing millions to protect the homes and businesses it affects. Through our pilots, we are arming communities with new and innovative solutions, like high-tech drones and cliff monitoring, to ensure they adapt swiftly. Locals know their coastline best, so we are backing councils to lead the way. The lessons we learn from the pilots will be shared with coastal towns, ensuring they can take more practical action now and in the future.

Julie Foley, Environment Agency Director of Flood Risk Strategy and Adaptation, said:

Climate change and rising sea levels are an increasing risk to homes, businesses and community hubs. These 12 projects will help communities understand their options and act early. Through our work, we will help with local authorities as they test these new approaches, and what we learn will be shared so other coastal communities can benefit.

Some communities face the difficult reality that holding the existing coastline may not be sustainable in the long term. Defences will continue to protect communities where they can, and adaptation will work alongside them to help people prepare for change.

The pilots will help authorities act before erosion becomes an emergency, rather than relying on costly crisis responses. This will help protect homes, businesses and local services, and support coastal economies by reducing disruption to infrastructure and tourism.

The 12 authorities will complement the four advanced projects in the East Riding of Yorkshire, East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk, which received £18 million earlier this year and are continuing to develop sustainable, long-term approaches to supporting households at risk of coastal erosion. One approach being developed would provide eligible households with greater certainty and financial support to move before their homes become unsafe, with councils arranging for properties to be safely demolished.

The selected authorities will now work with communities and delivery partners to refine their projects with the support of the Environment Agency. The pilot projects will run until March 2029, and learning will be shared with other coastal areas across the country.

Case studies

North Yorkshire Council: improving cliff monitoring and planning ahead

North Yorkshire Council will combine better cliff monitoring, community adaptation planning and modular coastal access in a £970,000 portfolio of projects. LiDAR-enabled drone surveys will help the council spot cliff movement earlier and support planning and emergency decisions.

Adaptation planning will focus on Filey Flat Cliffs, with consideration of risks to the access road and utilities. At Cayton, a modular access route will respond to the potential loss of coastal access and test an approach that could be used elsewhere.

Somerset Council: working with the community in Watchet

Somerset Council will work with residents, businesses and local stakeholders in West Watchet, where ongoing cliff movement is putting properties and infrastructure at risk. Erosion has already closed the B3191, and cliff slumping creates direct or future risk to around 20 properties.

The £290,000 project will combine advanced three-dimensional modelling of the cliff with continuous public engagement and a public Storymap, so people can see and understand the risks. The aim is to give the community a clearer evidence base to shape its long-term approach.

Cornwall Council: community-owned plans, natural coastal protection and infrastructure adaptation

Cornwall Council and partners will run a £2.6 million portfolio of projects covering community planning, natural coastal systems, infrastructure adaptation and digital tools. Community adaptation conversations and locally owned plans are proposed for multiple places along the Cornish coast. A further Future Coast Cornwall project will use the co-design model developed through Future Coast Bude with key coastal communities at risk such as Newquay.

Other work includes dune monitoring and management across Cornwall and Devon, including the Isles of Scilly, as well as community science, sediment management, highway adaptation and practical storm-response tools.