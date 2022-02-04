Friday 04 Feb 2022 @ 15:38
Chatham House
Printable version

Huge impact of ‘fortress economics’ in Russia and China

EXPERT COMMENT

Russia’s defensive management of its economy protects itself against the risk of US sanctions. But China doing the same is worrying for the world economy.

The main idea behind ‘fortress economics’ is that any country with a terminally bad relationship with the US is well-advised to try to earn more than it spends. Keeping the current account of the balance of payments in surplus is preferable to a deficit which then needs an external funding requirement – because most of that funding is dollar-denominated, which gives Washington leverage.

The logic of fortress economics also argues in favour of building up a big stock of foreign exchange reserves to support a country’s ability to spend if, and when, sanctions bite – and Russia has followed this pattern assiduously. Its current account surplus averages 3.5 per cent of GDP in the past ten years, which helped finance a build-up of foreign exchange reserves worth $460 bn, or around 30 per cent of GDP – huge by international standards.

A crucial tool in building this financial fortress is a highly conservative bias in fiscal and monetary policy. Macroeconomic policy must be kept tight to restrain domestic spending, and indeed the average growth rate of Russian public spending over the past decade has been less than one per cent in real terms, way below the 3.5 per cent average in other emerging economies.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.

 

Channel website: https://www.chathamhouse.org/

Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/huge-impact-fortress-economics-russia-and-china

Share this article
RESEARCH EXPERTS EVENTS MEMBERSHIP ACADEMY ABOUT

 

Latest News from
Chatham House

Tackling corruption is focus for MENA in 2022

04/02/2022 09:20:00

To tackle corruption in the MENA region, the international community must prioritize accountability over stability.

The UK must not dismiss European ‘strategic autonomy’

03/02/2022 15:38:00

Although the current Ukraine crisis has been a reality check for the EU, the UK still needs to engage with the debate about a greater European capacity to act.

Myanmar’s violent stalemate can heal deeper divisions

03/02/2022 12:20:00

Although the country is on the brink of collapse, it is vital those opposing the military coup find an end to their own disputes and remove their common enemy.

Why Britain needs a new Russia policy

31/01/2022 09:20:00

The UK government, once naively optimistic about Russia, has become more hard-nosed and should pursue a coherent Russia strategy with like-minded countries.

Exposing Russia’s alternative reality protects Europe

28/01/2022 09:20:00

Debunking Russian lies and disinformation can hold Vladimir Putin to account and is an essential component of any future dialogue on European security.

JCPOA talks: Deal or no deal?

21/01/2022 09:20:00

A restored nuclear deal may not be as strong and comprehensive as originally hoped but given what is at stake, a deal with Iran is still better than no deal.

Addressing debt distress in Africa

18/01/2022 15:20:00

Despite promising signs of a continuing global economic recovery in 2022, the African debt situation remains worrying.

Tokayev faces double challenge in a troubled Kazakhstan

17/01/2022 09:20:00

President Tokayev claims to be focused on addressing popular grievances and curtailing the power of Kazakhstan oligarchs. But this promise has been made before.

New alignments are looming in the South China Sea

14/01/2022 12:20:00

The ability of Southeast Asian countries to push back against China’s coastguard, maritime militia, and navy is small, but a more coordinated response could be emerging.

TechnologyOne knows UK Fire and Rescue