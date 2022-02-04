Chatham House
|Printable version
Huge impact of ‘fortress economics’ in Russia and China
EXPERT COMMENT
Russia’s defensive management of its economy protects itself against the risk of US sanctions. But China doing the same is worrying for the world economy.
The main idea behind ‘fortress economics’ is that any country with a terminally bad relationship with the US is well-advised to try to earn more than it spends. Keeping the current account of the balance of payments in surplus is preferable to a deficit which then needs an external funding requirement – because most of that funding is dollar-denominated, which gives Washington leverage.
The logic of fortress economics also argues in favour of building up a big stock of foreign exchange reserves to support a country’s ability to spend if, and when, sanctions bite – and Russia has followed this pattern assiduously. Its current account surplus averages 3.5 per cent of GDP in the past ten years, which helped finance a build-up of foreign exchange reserves worth $460 bn, or around 30 per cent of GDP – huge by international standards.
A crucial tool in building this financial fortress is a highly conservative bias in fiscal and monetary policy. Macroeconomic policy must be kept tight to restrain domestic spending, and indeed the average growth rate of Russian public spending over the past decade has been less than one per cent in real terms, way below the 3.5 per cent average in other emerging economies.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/huge-impact-fortress-economics-russia-and-china
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Tackling corruption is focus for MENA in 202204/02/2022 09:20:00
To tackle corruption in the MENA region, the international community must prioritize accountability over stability.
The UK must not dismiss European ‘strategic autonomy’03/02/2022 15:38:00
Although the current Ukraine crisis has been a reality check for the EU, the UK still needs to engage with the debate about a greater European capacity to act.
Myanmar’s violent stalemate can heal deeper divisions03/02/2022 12:20:00
Although the country is on the brink of collapse, it is vital those opposing the military coup find an end to their own disputes and remove their common enemy.
Why Britain needs a new Russia policy31/01/2022 09:20:00
The UK government, once naively optimistic about Russia, has become more hard-nosed and should pursue a coherent Russia strategy with like-minded countries.
Exposing Russia’s alternative reality protects Europe28/01/2022 09:20:00
Debunking Russian lies and disinformation can hold Vladimir Putin to account and is an essential component of any future dialogue on European security.
JCPOA talks: Deal or no deal?21/01/2022 09:20:00
A restored nuclear deal may not be as strong and comprehensive as originally hoped but given what is at stake, a deal with Iran is still better than no deal.
Addressing debt distress in Africa18/01/2022 15:20:00
Despite promising signs of a continuing global economic recovery in 2022, the African debt situation remains worrying.
Tokayev faces double challenge in a troubled Kazakhstan17/01/2022 09:20:00
President Tokayev claims to be focused on addressing popular grievances and curtailing the power of Kazakhstan oligarchs. But this promise has been made before.