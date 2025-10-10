NHS England
|Printable version
Huge increase in flu vaccination as cases rise
The NHS has vaccinated nearly a million more people against flu so far this autumn compared to last year – providing vital protection ahead of winter as cases start to rise.
New data yesterday revealed 4.3 million people have received the flu vaccine – including 3.57 million last week alone – as NHS teams across England ramp up efforts to help protect those most at risk of getting seriously ill.
By the end of last week (week commencing 29 September), over 4.3 million people had the flu vaccine – up 28% from 3.36 million who were vaccinated by the end of week commencing 30 September last year.
The data comes with both flu and COVID-19 activity increasing in recent weeks.
The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA’s) latest surveillance data showed that flu positivity increased from 1.9% to 3.3% and COVID-19 positivity in hospital settings increased from 11.7% in the previous week to 12.9%.
More than a million people have also received the COVID-19 vaccine, and the NHS has been taking strong early action to prepare for what is expected to be the busiest winter ever for A&E and ambulances.
Booking for winter vaccines opened earlier this year on 1 September, with delivery starting 2 days earlier than last year on 1 October, to encourage people to get their jabs as soon as possible.
Appointments and walk-in sessions are available in local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country
Regional teams are improving access to the vaccines through mobile vaccination buses, family community drop-in sessions, and for the first time ever delivering flu vaccines to 2 and 3-year-olds in community pharmacies.
Since the start of September, vaccination teams have been rolling out flu vaccines to pregnant women and children through GP practices, maternity services and via schools.
Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine changed for this autumn and winter following the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommendation that it should be offered to people aged 75 or over, anyone with a weakened immune system, or those living in older adult care homes.
Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said:
“Vaccination is a crucial part of our efforts to protect the vulnerable and prepare for what we expect to be a very challenging winter, so I’m delighted to see this big increase in the numbers of people getting vaccinated at this stage.
“It is all the more vital as data shows viruses are beginning to increase, with our teams working extremely hard to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated at your local GP practice, pharmacy, school or other community clinic.
“Vaccinations are our best defence against these potentially very dangerous viruses and can genuinely save lives, so I would urge everyone eligible to come forward for their jabs as soon as they can, with easy to book appointments or drop-in sessions now available closer to home.”
The NHS is urging people to check they are still eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before booking – the NHS website sets out whether your age, health condition or medication means you are eligible, and your GP practice or pharmacist will confirm this before giving you the vaccine.
Flu vaccines are available for everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline health and social care workers, as well as children and pregnant women.
Those living in adult care homes are eligible for both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine and it’s important that they take up the offer as recent UKHSA data shows that there were 70 COVID-19 acute respiratory incidents reported in those settings last week.
Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:
“It’s really encouraging to see people already taking up the flu vaccine offer, especially as we’re starting to see cases increasing in our surveillance data. Over the past few weeks, we have seen flu and COVID-19 cases starting to increase. The latest data also shows a rise in people being hospitalised with COVID-19, so it’s more important than ever that vulnerable groups are protected.
“As we head into the winter months when we are likely to see cases continue to rise, it’s vital that eligible individuals take up the offer now to ensure they are protected. We know that vaccination is the best defence against respiratory illnesses such as flu and COVID-19 and this is a simple step you can take to help look after yourself and your family this winter.”
You can book an appointment via the NHS App, your local GP practice, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu or www.nhs.uk/bookcovid, or by calling 119.
You can also find your nearest drop-in service or use the NHS walk-in finder.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/10/huge-increase-in-flu-vaccination-as-cases-rise/
Latest News from
NHS England
Huge increase in flu vaccination as cases rise09/10/2025 17:10:00
The NHS has vaccinated nearly a million more people against flu so far this autumn compared to last year – providing vital protection ahead of winter as cases start to rise.
Record summer of NHS activity09/10/2025 16:05:00
NHS staff delivered record levels of elective and cancer care for the summer months according to data published today.
NHS kicks off flu and COVID jabs to ‘winter-proof’ vulnerable01/10/2025 16:25:00
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines kick off for all eligible people from today to help ‘winter-proof’ those most vulnerable and the NHS amid new variants circulating this year.
New NHS online hospital to give patients more control over their care30/09/2025 14:15:00
The NHS is setting up an ‘online hospital’ – NHS Online – in a significant reform to the way healthcare is delivered in England.
NHS to invest in pioneering tech to drive down waiting lists26/09/2025 15:12:00
NHS will move from ‘cheapest-first’ to ‘patient-first’ approach to purchasing cutting-edge medical technology.
NHS App’s family access feature “as simple as switching Netflix profiles”26/09/2025 14:15:00
A new family feature being piloted in the NHS App is making it easier for parents and carers to manage their loved ones’ health as simply as switching profiles on Netflix.
NHS makes it easier than ever to protect toddlers against flu24/09/2025 14:20:00
Parents will be able to get their two and three year olds vaccinated against flu at local pharmacies for the first time ever this autumn.
Patients treated more quickly as NHS productivity rises over year24/09/2025 10:14:10
NHS productivity increases by 2.7% over the past year, new data shows meaning patients are being seen and treated more quickly due to investment and reforms.