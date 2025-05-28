Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
Huge mobile signal boost across UK countryside now covering area larger than 66,000 football pitches
Tourists and hikers exploring the UK’s most renowned beauty spots and national parks can now benefit from a huge boost in mobile coverage, helping them plan routes and receive live weather updates for safer outdoor adventures.
- UK Government upgrades over 50 existing mobile masts across England, Scotland and Wales including in UK’s most renowned natural parks, such as Snowdonia and Lake District
- Milestone set to boost tourism and local growth, as UK Government continues to deliver on growth mission as part of Plan for Change
- Wales sees biggest connectivity boost with remote parts of Berwyn Mountains, Brecon Beacons and the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley now covered by all four UK networks
Over 50 mobile masts, initially only used to connect EE customers and those calling 999, have now been upgraded to provide coverage from all mobile network operators. The upgrade of existing masts will limit the visual and natural impact on the environment, causing less disruption to the surrounding areas.
These masts cover a footprint equivalent to the size of 66,470 football pitches, and over half of them are providing new coverage to areas of outstanding natural beauty or national parks.
The upgrades will benefit thousands of local residents and many more visiting the surrounding areas, bringing fast and reliable 4G networks to remote communities previously plagued by poor signal. This will support local tourism and economic growth, the core mission of the Government’s Plan for Change.
The rollout is part of the Shared Rural Network programme led by the UK Government and mobile network operators to improve connectivity in rural communities across Britain.
Areas set to benefit from the boost include the North York Moors National Park, parts of the Southern Upland Way, and the Shropshire Hills.
Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:
The growth potential of our areas of outstanding natural beauty must not be stunted by patchy internet.
This milestone is a major step forward for better connectivity for all corners of the UK meaning everyone can reap the benefits of the digital age. From boosting tourism and business opportunities to providing safer outdoors experiences for visitors to our treasured countryside.
These upgrades mark significant progress in the government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity and boost economic growth across the UK, as outlined in the Plan for Change. To expand coverage even further, 50 more government funded sites in England, Wales and Scotland are also being targeted for upgrades by March 2026.
Ben Roome, CEO of Mova said:
This is a big milestone for rural mobile coverage. Thanks to strong collaboration between government and industry, 50 publicly funded masts are now live — including this one in Upper Chapel — helping to close the mobile coverage gap for residents, businesses and visitors.
These masts build on the success of the mobile operators hitting their industry-funded targets a year early. Since the Shared Rural Network began, coverage from all four operators has grown from 66% to 81% of the UK — an increase the size of Wales and Northern Ireland combined.
With further sites being upgraded and built over the next two years, more people in rural areas will benefit from better mobile coverage.
