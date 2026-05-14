“Huge moment” as the health service hits 18-week target amid half-a-million waiting list drop

The NHS has hit its target for the number of patients waiting 18-weeks thanks to the biggest improvement in waiting times since the launch of the iPad.

In March, 65.3% of patients were waiting 18-weeks, as the waiting list fell by over 312,000 last year, the largest year-on-year reduction in 16 years.

The improvement in performance by 6.4% since July 2024 means approaching half a million (450,000) fewer people were waiting over 18 weeks for NHS treatment in March this year.

The NHS also recorded its best year on record for elective care, with more than half a million (506,000) more people starting treatment or completing care compared with last year, taking the total to over 18.6 million in the last 12 months.

The overall waiting list fell to 7.11 million, the lowest in 3.5 years and down by over half a million (515,000) since July 2024.

The number of patients facing the longest waits for NHS treatment is also at its lowest for 6 years (since July 20). The number people waiting more than a year has dropped by almost half (48%) in the last 12-months, and by over 69% (208,000) from the start of July 2024.

The dramatic turnaround comes as the NHS delivered more tests, checks and scans over the last financial year than at any point in its history, carrying out a record 29.9 million diagnostic procedures.

It also came amid relentless pressure on frontline services, with the NHS facing record demand in A&E, soaring ambulance callouts and unprecedented numbers of GP appointments over the past year.

While health leaders also faced 3 rounds of industrial action, with NHS analysis showing strikes in 2025/26 led to the loss of an estimated 171,776 appointments and procedures.

NHS Chief Executive Officer, Sir Jim Mackey said:

“This is a huge moment for the NHS. Hitting our targets for the first time in years hasn’t happened by accident – it’s been down to an absolutely enormous effort from NHS staff up and down the country. “Today’s achievement goes beyond a set of remarkable statistics – it shows that we’re making real inroads on the things that matter to our patients and communities. “That our staff have been able to achieve this in a year that’s seen the busiest NHS winter on record, that’s been interrupted though industrial action and that’s since the biggest shake-up of the NHS in its history makes today’s achievement all the more extraordinary.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: