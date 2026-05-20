Huge recruitment boost to tackle backlog in vital disability work scheme

Tens of thousands of disabled people needing support to move into or stay in work will have their claims processed quicker, thanks to action taken by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Nearly 500 additional staff to be recruited to clear inherited backlog in the Access to Work scheme.

Comes as payment delays already eliminated and 96 percent of urgent cases cleared within 28 days.

Action taken will allow thousands more disabled people and people with health conditions to start or remain in work.

Tens of thousands of disabled people needing support to move into or stay in work will have their claims processed quicker, thanks to action taken by the Department for Work and Pensions.

The Access to Work scheme can help fund specialist equipment, support workers including BSL interpreters, and the costs of travelling to work for people with health conditions and disabilities.

Demand for the scheme has surged in recent years, with the number of claims more than doubling since 2018/19. This, coupled with the backlog inherited from the previous Government - of 48,270 applications awaiting a decision at the end of June 2024 - means around 60,000 applicants are awaiting a decision.

As part of its efforts to move from a welfare state to a working state, the DWP is taking action to address the backlog by recruiting nearly 500 new members of staff to speed up processing times and help people get the support they need quicker.

The change is part of a range of measures to break down barriers for sick or disabled people left behind by the previous Government.

This includes:

Investing £3.5 billion into employment support of sick or disabled people by the end of the decade.

Connect to Work which delivers tailored, personalised, local support that will help 300,000 people into work by the end of this parliament.

The national expansion of WorkWell backed by £259mn, helping up to 250,000 people with health conditions to stay in or return to work.

Allowing sick or disabled people to try work without the immediate fear of reassessment through the Right to Try.

The redeployment of 1,000 Pathways to Work advisers who’ve already helped tens of thousands of people the previous Government wrote off.

Pat McFadden, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions yesterday said:

Access to Work is a lifeline for disabled people and those with health conditions, helping them to start and stay in work, but when I came to the DWP it was clear there was a major issue with people waiting for a decision. That’s why I’m taking action to clear the backlog, because we know that the right support can change lives. This is part of our wider commitment to move from a welfare state to a working state, building an economy that works for everyone.

The recruitment drive will see 480 new case managers and caseworkers employed to help fix the inherited backlog by September 2027 – representing a 72 percent increase to the 658 people working on the scheme.

New case managers will receive extensive training to handle complex applications, ensuring disabled people receive timely support to secure and sustain employment. Alongside recruitment, the government is already prioritising cases where applicants are due to start work within four weeks.

Jon Sparkes OBE, Chief Executive of learning disability charity Mencap:

We welcome the government taking action to clear the Access to Work backlog. Payment delays are putting enormous pressure on disabled people who rely on this vital support to get into and stay in work, as well as charities like Mencap who employ and support them. People with a learning disability can be fantastic employees, but many will need the right support to thrive in the workplace. Access to Work is one of the best ways to support disabled people in work, for example funding dedicated job coaches who help people with a learning disability to develop their skills in the workplace, build confidence, and sustain paid employment. This recruitment drive is a positive step in tackling the systematic delays and bogged down administration that has threatened this vital programme. If Access to Work runs as intended, it will help reduce the disability employment gap and get more people with a learning disability into paid work. We look forward to seeing this announcement translate into real, lasting improvement.

Laura Davis, CEO at BASE yesterday said:

Access to Work remains a lifeline for disabled people, enabling access to good careers >and providing the practical support that helps individuals not just enter work, but flourish >within it. It is wonderful to see the government joining the dots to create an environment >where more disabled people can access good careers. At the same time, the current backlog is creating significant pressure across the system. >For many providers, delays in decisions and payments are impacting their confidence to >sustain and grow provision, with some concerned about their ability to continue offering >support at all. This has implications not only for individuals, but for employers who are >ready to recruit and retain disabled talent. We welcome the steps being taken to increase capacity and prioritise urgent cases. >Addressing the backlog at pace, and ensuring timely payments to individuals, providers >and employers, will be critical in restoring confidence and stability. This will enable the >sector to focus fully on delivery, supporting more disabled people into sustainable >employment and contributing to the wider ambition of building an economy that works >for everyone.

Harriet Oppenheimer, Chief Executive of RNID, yesterday said:

We are pleased to see the Government have acknowledged the scale and impact that >Access to Work delays are having on disabled people and are investing >in clearing the scheme’s backlog. Being able to access the tools and support needed to work is essential. For many people >who are deaf, especially British Sign Language (BSL) users who rely >on interpretation, the Access to Work scheme is vital to get the communication support >they need to be able to do their jobs effectively. RNID’s research shows that Access to >Work delays have forced people to change how they work or reduce their hours, while >some people have been forced to cover the costs out of their own pocket. An effective Access to Work scheme is crucial to ensure deaf people have equal access to >the workplace. We hope this announcement will help to ensure this vital >scheme genuinely works for those who need it by reducing the waiting times people >are experiencing through Access to Work.

Yesterday’s announcement builds on action already taken by the Government. Staff numbers have increased by around 30 percent since March 2024, payment delays have been eliminated, and 96 percent of urgent start-date cases are now decided within 28 days.

It comes alongside wider work on Keep Britain Working where Government is partnering with Employers and stakeholders to develop practices and approaches to better support disabled people and those with health conditions in the workplace.

Wider reforms to ensure Access to Work remains fair and sustainable are also being considered, with evidence gathered from disabled people, employers, and representative organisations to shape future changes.

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