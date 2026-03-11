Welsh Government
'Huge step forward’ for fire safety in Wales
Wales has taken a major step forward in protecting residents in their homes after the Senedd yesterday (Tuesday, 10 March) passed the Building Safety (Wales) Bill — one of the largest pieces of legislation ever considered by the Senedd.
The Bill establishes a comprehensive new building safety regime for residents of shared buildings across Wales, regardless of building height or tenure. It is broader in scope and ambition than equivalent legislation in England and delivers on the Welsh Government's commitment to make building safety a guiding principle for how homes and buildings are managed across the country.
The legislation was born out of the 2017 Grenfell Tower tragedy, in which 72 people lost their lives. It seeks to ensure that the failures which contributed to that disaster can never be repeated in Wales.
Three core principles underpin the Bill:
- Safety: The Bill requires that fire risk assessments are carried out only by competent persons, with criminal penalties for those who do not comply — directly addressing a concern raised by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
- Accountability: The legislation establishes clear legal responsibilities for those who manage buildings, ending any confusion about who is answerable for building safety risks.
- Resident voice: The Bill empowers residents with clear routes of redress and a stronger say in matters affecting their homes, with appropriate responsibilities for residents supported by guidance to help them contribute to a safer living environment.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:
Yesterday marks a landmark moment for building safety in Wales. This legislation delivers a new building safety regime for residents across Wales, regardless of building type, height or tenure — going further than anything that exists elsewhere in the UK.
None of this would have been possible without the support and expertise of so many partners. I want to pay particular tribute to the three Welsh Fire and Rescue Services and the many residents and leaseholders who shared their lived experience with us — their voices have shaped this legislation and will continue to matter as we implement it.
By passing this Bill yesterday, we have taken a huge step forward in ensuring that the people of Wales are safe in their homes.
The Welsh Government yesterday published a report on progress being made to implement the recommendations of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and continues to support leaseholders and residents through the building safety remediation programme.
