Baroness Hayman visits Creative Gardens and Lidl in Northern Ireland to see how fewer checks and less paperwork will help businesses of all sizes

Northern Irish businesses will save time and money, after a food and drink trade deal with Europe promised to slash paperwork and costly checks.

The agreement, struck by the PM in Brussels last week, will help to keep costs down and improve customer choice across the UK, Biosecurity and Trade Minister Baroness Hayman said today (Friday 27 November).

Baroness Hayman visited Creative Gardens in Donaghadee, Lidl in Belfast, and farmers in Kilbride, and met CBI business leaders to see how the new UK-EU deal will cut checks and paperwork for local firms.

She also met Northern Ireland Executive Minister for agriculture, Andrew Muir, to discuss the positive impacts of the deal and the benefits to food businesses and farmers.

Analysis suggests sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks on vehicles moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland could fall by up to 90% once the new arrangements are fully in place. The most expensive and time-consuming checks – such as Export Health Certificates for animal products which can cost businesses up to £200 each, and Phytosanitary certificates which are typically over £150 – will disappear completely.

Across the UK, the food and drink deal is expected to add up to £5.1 billion a year to the economy, cutting costs and red tape and securing jobs and businesses.

Biosecurity and trade minister Baroness Hayman said:

I’ve spent two valuable days in Northern Ireland hearing from businesses about the real benefits of the new UK-EU deal. With up to 90% fewer checks, and costs falling away, it will be easier to get goods on the shelves, improving choice for shoppers and helping to keep prices down.

Baroness Hayman began at Creative Gardens in Donaghadee, where she toured the garden centre and saw how the new arrangements for moving plants will remove checks and additional paperwork entirely for many businesses, like this one – and a better deal for gardeners in Northern Ireland, who will be able to access seeds and plants more easily.

On her second day, Baroness Hayman met CBI business leaders at a roundtable in Belfast to hear how the agreement will help their firms and how the government will support them through the changes.

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, said:

The CBI is grateful to Baroness Hayman and Minister Muir for taking this early opportunity to speak to NI businesses and hear from them directly about what they want to see from the EU-UK deal on SPS. We’re hopeful that this long-awaited agreement can deliver tangible benefits for the local economy by giving businesses, particularly in the agriculture and retail sectors, the certainty they need on UK-EU trade and reducing friction for trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Key to the SPS agreement’s success will be developing a clear pathway to implementation, as well as defining an appropriate transition period that gives firms the confidence and time to prepare. The meeting was very positive, and the CBI will continue to work constructively with government to ensure smooth implementation and adequate support for these new arrangements.

She then visited Lidl’s Northern Ireland headquarters in Crumlin to discuss its expansion across Northern Ireland and Ireland, and how improved trade with Great Britain and the EU will positively affect what goods reach supermarket shelves.

Businesses have had to pay for more than 160,000 Export Health Certificates for goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland since 2023. Under the new deal, those costs will now fall away, helping to keep prices down in the shops. The “Not for EU” labels on products in Northern Ireland will also be removed, other than for fish and wine, where existing arrangements will stay.

The Windsor Framework will remain in place, continuing to give Northern Ireland businesses unique access to both the UK Internal Market and EU Single Market while safeguarding the Good Friday Agreement. The new agreement works alongside it so that the benefits are maintained in Northern Ireland.

Notes to editors