Welsh Government
|Printable version
Hugely successful growth journey for creative company
A creative company is enjoying a hugely successful growth journey with support from Welsh Government Business Wales service.
Wild Creations carve, mould and cast to create large scale props and displays for use in global theme parks and at major events across the world.
The company produced the Ball in the Wall at Cardiff Castle in celebration of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and a 13ft smoke-flaring dragon at Caerphilly Castle in association with Cadw.
Internationally, Wild Creations’ impressive portfolio includes developing a life-sized Tyrannosaurus Rex for the launch the Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom film in 2018, and a replica Dodge Charger car to promote Fast and Furious 8. Exporting now accounts for around 90 per cent of the business’ work.
Supported by the Business Wales service, Wild Creations have created 36 high-quality jobs over the past 12 months, and continue to grow and recruit.
Matt Wild, Founder and Director of Wild Creations, said:
Business Wales' support has been truly outstanding. Their dedication to helping both growing and new businesses thrive is incredibly inspiring. It’s fantastic to see them championing success at every stage of the journey.
Rebecca Evans, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, visited the Cardiff-based business to see some of its current projects.
She also met with a range of other businesses which have received support from the Business Wales service to discuss the business support ecosystem in Wales. The event was arranged by Business in Focus, a social enterprise responsible for delivering Entrepreneurship and Start Up and Business Development & Growth support services for Business Wales.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
We are eager to unlock new opportunities for businesses across Wales, whether that be to access finance, help them evolve as business leaders, or navigate challenges.
Business Wales has helped businesses across Wales succeed - including Wild Creations – and our team stands ready to offer support at every stage of a business’ journey.
Phil Jones, CEO of Business in Focus, said:
As the lead delivery partner for Business Wales, Business in Focus is proud to champion start-ups and growing enterprises across Wales, offering expert guidance and hands-on support to help businesses thrive, scale, and succeed.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/hugely-successful-growth-journey-creative-company
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government responds to UK Spending Review12/06/2025 16:15:00
Communities across Wales will benefit from a significant uplift in funding after yesterday's UK Government Spending Review.
One of UK’s largest road projects officially opens12/06/2025 15:15:00
One of the UK’s largest and most technically challenging road projects has officially opened, completing the £2 billion Heads of the Valleys Road upgrade programme helping to deliver better transport and fix our roads.
Branching out: Ten new sites join National Forest for Wales12/06/2025 13:15:00
People across Wales will benefit from increased access to nature as ten new woodland sites join the National Forest for Wales network.
Welsh Government extends funding for coastal capacity building10/06/2025 14:05:00
Coastal communities across Wales will receive continued support as the Welsh Government extends its successful Coastal Capacity Building Scheme for two more years.
Young carers encouraged to benefit from support10/06/2025 11:05:00
As Carers Week begins, a new Welsh Government campaign aims to help young people recognise when they are carers and connect them with available support.
Over 60 jobs to be safeguarded at car parts manufacturer10/06/2025 09:05:00
Support from the Welsh Government is set to help create and safeguard more than 60 jobs at a Torfaen car parts manufacturer, helping it secure valuable new business with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
GPs trained to spot endometriosis earlier09/06/2025 16:05:00
GPs across Wales are being trained to recognise the symptoms of endometriosis earlier, to help improve women's care and diagnosis.
Community heroes celebrated during Volunteers Week09/06/2025 14:05:00
Thousands of lives across Wales have been improved by volunteers whose vital work has been celebrated by the Welsh Government during national Volunteers Week.
First Minister and Future Generations Commissioner visit Borth climate change project09/06/2025 11:33:00
A solar panel project that powers a GP surgery in Ceredigion provided the venue for the First Minister and the Future Generations Commissioner to discuss Wales' sustainable future recently.