Hull woman sentenced for taking indecent images of a child
A 23-year-old woman who took indecent photos of a child and sent them to her boyfriend has been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Toni Andrews, from Hull, was also found to be in possession of more than 800 illegal images and videos, including hundreds showing child sexual abuse.
She was identified after the conviction of her then-boyfriend, Thomas Edeson, 24, of Franklin Street, Hull, who was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in August 2021 for sexually assaulting a young girl and taking indecent images of her.
The NCA’s investigation into Edeson began in May 2021 with a referral from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which was notified by Google of his attempt to upload child sexual abuse images to the internet.
After examining his electronic devices, officers discovered sexual images of a child which appeared to have been taken by Andrews and sent to Edeson.
Andrews was arrested in connection in December 2021.
In interview she admitted to taking and sending one of the photos to Edeson, but denied knowing about his sexual interest in children.
Examination of Andrews’ electronic devices, which were seized from her home when she was arrested, revealed almost 100 indecent images of children in categories A-C, over 500 prohibited images of children and over 200 showing extreme pornography.
As part of the investigation into Andrews’ offending, Edeson was produced from prison and interviewed by NCA officers.
He told them that Andrews had supplied him with sexual images of a child as well as children’s underwear, which officers recovered from his home when he was arrested.
At Hull Crown Court yesterday [22 November], a judge sentenced Andrews to 16 months in prison and ordered her to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.
She had pleaded guilty to a total of seven charges at an earlier court hearing, including taking indecent photographs of a child, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.
Holly Triggs, NCA senior investigating officer, said: “Andrews violated the privacy and innocence of a young girl to service her boyfriend’s sexual interest in children.
“The demand for images and videos of this nature in the UK remains appallingly high, and referrals from organisations like NCMEC are vital to identify offenders. We at the NCA are committed to protecting children from horrific abuse and putting perpetrators before the courts to face justice.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/hull-woman-sentenced-for-taking-indecent-images-of-a-child
