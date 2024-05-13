Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Human rights regulator retains ‘A status’
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has retained its accreditation as an ‘A status’ National Human Rights Institution.
Some civil society organisations in the UK wrote to the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions’ Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA) last year, asking for the EHRC’s accreditation to be reviewed.
The SCA considered the issues raised in detail through its Special Review process.
The issues considered included the EHRC’s advice to the UK government on the definition of ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010; the EHRC’s work to address discrimination against trans people in the UK; the steps the EHRC has taken to strengthen cooperation with civil society organisations working on trans rights; and the EHRC’s internal investigation of complaints by staff.
The SCA has now confirmed to the EHRC that it remains fully compliant with the ‘Paris Principles’, which provide the benchmark for high-performing, independent National Human Rights Institutions.
The decision means that the EHRC retains its independent participation rights at the UN Human Rights Council and remains able to report directly to the United Nations on human rights issues.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“We welcome the decision that the EHRC should retain its accreditation as an ‘A status’ National Human Rights Institution.
“We always believed there were inaccuracies in the submissions made against us. We are pleased that, following a full assessment of all the evidence, the accreditation committee agree that we continue to meet the highest standards.
“As Chairwoman of the EHRC, I am confident that we demonstrate those standards every day, in everything we do.
“I can reassure all those we work with, and the British public we serve, that we take great pride in our independence from government. But it is important too, to maintain our independence from activist organisations wishing to unduly influence our legal opinions and policy. We routinely demonstrate our impartiality through our willingness to challenge both robustly.
“We also take seriously our obligation to protect and promote equality and human rights for everyone. That includes considering, carefully and impartially and on the basis of evidence, how the rights of one person, or group, might be affected by the rights of another.
“The role of the referee is not always appreciated, but as the human rights regulator for England and Wales, it is one we accept with steely determination.
“We may be challenged along the way, but the EHRC will strike the right balance when upholding everyone’s rights. We look forward to continuing to work with all those who help us deliver this duty.”
Notes to Editors:
- The EHRC was last reaccredited with ‘A status’ in 2022, as it had previously been in 2015 and 2008.
- National Human Rights Institutions are assessed against the Paris Principles. These require NHRIs:
- To be competent to promote and protect human rights
- To have a broad, clear constitutional and legislative mandate
- To submit advice on human rights issues to government and Parliament
- To cooperate with the United Nations and other international organisations to protect and promote human rights
- To promote education of human rights in schools, universities and professional circles
- To combat all forms of discrimination by increasing public awareness of human rights
- To ensure plural representation in its appointments
- To have adequate funding
- To be independent in its decision-making and operation
There are two levels of accreditation, rating NHRIs' compliance with the Paris Principles:
- ‘A’ – fully compliant
- ‘B’ – partially compliant
NHRIs that are non-compliant are graded as 'not accredited'.
- The Equality and Human Rights Commission is the National Human Rights Institution for England and Wales, with a human rights mandate in Scotland in relation to matters reserved to the UK Parliament. The Scottish Human Rights Commission has a mandate to promote and protect human rights in Scotland that fall within the competence of the Scottish Parliament.
Letter to members of the Sub-Committee on Accreditation - 23 November 2023
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/human-rights-regulator-retains-status-0
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Home Office makes equality improvements after EHRC intervention26/04/2024 14:15:00
An agreement to help improve the UK Government’s treatment of people from ethnic minorities has concluded after the Home Office made improvements required by Britain’s equality regulator.
Statement on the final report of the Cass Review15/04/2024 14:10:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission recently (12 April 2024) gave a statement on the final report of the Cass Review.
Equality watchdog advises employers on updated pregnancy and maternity protections in the workplace05/04/2024 15:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) today published an updated toolkit to provide employers with clear advice on what they should do to prevent pregnancy and maternity discrimination at work.
EHRC helps lab assistant win settlement after he was fired by boss who claimed he had been radicalised29/03/2024 11:05:00
A student lab assistant has received a financial settlement from his former employer, Micropathology Ltd, following allegations of race and religious discrimination.
Uber Eats courier wins payout with help of equality watchdog, after facing problematic AI checks27/03/2024 09:10:00
An Uber Eats driver has received a financial settlement, following allegations that facial recognition checks required to access his work app were racially discriminatory, which led to him being unable to access the Uber Eats app to secure work.
Equality watchdog advises government on gender questioning children guidance for schools14/03/2024 16:20:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has responded to the Department for Education’s consultation on its draft guidance on gender questioning children for schools and colleges.
Human rights watchdog calls on governments to end violence against women and girls07/03/2024 15:20:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) today published its analysis of the UK and Welsh Governments’ performance in upholding the Istanbul Convention, which commits both governments to tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG). The report looks at the progress made in protecting women and girls across England and Wales from violence.
Regulator provides advice for employers on menopause and the Equality Act22/02/2024 13:25:00
New guidance on menopause in the workplace, setting out employer’s legal obligations under the Equality Act 2010, was issued yesterday by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Pontins served with unlawful act notice by equality watchdog after race discrimination investigation15/02/2024 12:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has served Pontins with an unlawful act notice after an investigation found multiple instances of race discrimination against Irish travellers at the holiday park operator.