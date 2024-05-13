Human rights regulator retains ‘A status’

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has retained its accreditation as an ‘A status’ National Human Rights Institution.

Some civil society organisations in the UK wrote to the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions’ Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA) last year, asking for the EHRC’s accreditation to be reviewed.

The SCA considered the issues raised in detail through its Special Review process.

The issues considered included the EHRC’s advice to the UK government on the definition of ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010; the EHRC’s work to address discrimination against trans people in the UK; the steps the EHRC has taken to strengthen cooperation with civil society organisations working on trans rights; and the EHRC’s internal investigation of complaints by staff.

The SCA has now confirmed to the EHRC that it remains fully compliant with the ‘Paris Principles’, which provide the benchmark for high-performing, independent National Human Rights Institutions.

The decision means that the EHRC retains its independent participation rights at the UN Human Rights Council and remains able to report directly to the United Nations on human rights issues.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: