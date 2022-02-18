EU News
Humanitarian aid: €294.2 million for people in need in East and Southern Africa
The Commission has allocated €294.2 million in humanitarian funding to assist vulnerable populations in East and Southern Africa in 2022.
The funding will be allocated to projects in the following countries and regions: Djibouti (€500,000), Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Great Lakes region (€44 million), Ethiopia (€48 million), Kenya (€13 million), Somalia (€41 million), Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean region (€27 million), South Sudan (€41.7 million), Sudan (€40 million), Uganda (€30 million). An additional €9 million will be allocated to addressing the Burundi refugee situation in the DRC, Rwanda and Tanzania and the continued voluntary repatriation to and reintegration in Burundi.
Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, yesterday said:
“The serious challenges faced by vulnerable populations in East and Southern Africa have been exacerbated due to severe weather events, political instability and conflict, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity is growing due to droughts and floods, while limited access to humanitarian workers makes the situation worse. Numerous violations of International Humanitarian Law continue to affect the region. EU assistance will be used not only to help the affected populations meet basic needs but also strengthen disaster prevention and preparedness, and support school children across the region through Education in Emergencies projects.”
This funding is in addition to the €21.5 million allocated to the Horn of Africa in December 2021 to help the region fight off what is rapidly becoming its worst drought in decades, already affecting millions of people.
