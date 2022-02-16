EU News
|Printable version
Humanitarian aid: EU allocates €18 million in Algeria, Egypt and Libya
The European Commission has announced its humanitarian funding for North Africa for 2022 amounting to €18 million. The funding will support some of the most vulnerable people in Algeria, Egypt and Libya.
Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič yesterday said:
“The European Union is committed to supporting people in need no matter where they are. The new funding for humanitarian organisations in Algeria, Egypt and Libya will help vulnerable people affected by conflicts, instability or displacement. As their situation became increasingly difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will help meet their basic needs and ensure they can access healthcare, education and other services.”
The funding is allocated as follows:
- €9 million in Algeria to help meet the most urgent humanitarian needs of vulnerable Sahrawi refugees. The funds will help them to access food, nutrition, improve access to safe water and basic healthcare as well as education.
- €5 million in Egypt will help the most vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers stranded in the poorest neighbourhoods of urban centres. The funding will enable safe and sustainable access to quality education, protection services and basic needs.
- €4 million in Libya will help address humanitarian needs in health, education and protection for those most in need in urban centres and hard-to-reach locations.
EU funded humanitarian aid is channelled impartially to the affected populations only through with UN agencies, international agencies and NGOs.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Speech by President von der Leyen at the European Parliament Plenary on EU-Russia relations, European security and Russia's military threat against Ukraine16/02/2022 16:33:00
Speech given by President von der Leyen at the European Parliament Plenary on EU-Russia relations, European security and Russia's military threat against Ukraine.
Space: EU initiates a satellite-based connectivity system and boosts action on management of space traffic for a more digital and resilient Europe16/02/2022 14:33:00
The EU is acting on its space ambitions by tabling two initiatives – a proposal for a Regulation on a space-based secure connectivity and a Joint Communication on an EU approach on Space Traffic Management (STM).
Space and defence press conference by Commissioner Breton16/02/2022 13:25:00
Space and defence press conference given yesterday by Commissioner Breton.
Ahead of EU–AU Summit, African medicines regulators receive boost of more than 100 million euros from Team Europe and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation16/02/2022 12:33:00
In a strong endorsement of the work of the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD) to strengthen medicines regulators and improve health security on the African continent, the European Union (EU) – including the European Commission, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and EU Member States Belgium, France and Germany – and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) will mobilise more than 100 million euros over the next five years to support the recently established African Medicines Agency (AMA) and other African medicines regulatory initiatives at regional and national levels.
One Ocean Summit: new steps strengthen EU leadership in protecting the Ocean14/02/2022 09:25:00
The Commission recently (11 February 2022) presented ambitious initiatives to promote a cleaner, healthier and safer ocean, as part of the EU's contribution to the One Ocean Summit hosted by France in Brest and a demonstration of EU's leading role in bringing a comprehensive response to oceans challenges.
Which Europe of the Sea? Workshop – One Ocean Summit11/02/2022 15:25:00
Which Europe of the Sea? Workshop – One Ocean Summit (10 February 2022).
Statement by President von der Leyen following her meeting with President Macky Sall11/02/2022 14:33:00
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen following her meeting with President Macky Sall.
European Health Union: HERA launches first work plan with €1.3 billion for preparedness and response to health emergencies in 202211/02/2022 13:25:00
The new European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) yesterday presented its first annual work plan, which will have a budget of €1.3 billion in 2022 to prevent, prepare for and rapidly respond to cross-border health emergencies.
EU young translator contest ʻJuvenes Translatoresʼ – 27 winners across Europe11/02/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission congratulates the 27 young winners of its 'Juvenes Translatores' translation contest for secondary schools, as announced in yesterday's online event.