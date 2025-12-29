Humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Support following major earthquakes.

Two charities, Christian Aid and Tearfund, are to receive £125,000 each from the Scottish Government to help people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following two major earthquakes in 2025.

The funding is being delivered through Scotland’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF) and will allow the two charities to distribute money, warm blankets and clothes and hygiene kits to those living in areas affected by the earthquakes to help them live through harsh winter conditions. The funding will also provide psychological support to those worst affected.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said:

“The earthquakes struck at a time when Afghanistan was already facing a severe humanitarian crisis, marked by prolonged economic downturn and shrinking international assistance. They caused severe loss of life and entire villages were destroyed. The humanitarian situation is dire and evolving rapidly.

“To lose everything is unimaginable for us, but for those in Afghanistan it is real life. With a harsh winter season approaching I am pleased that we can deliver this money to help the two charities deliver life-saving assistance, in ways that are dignified and locally rooted.”

Head of Christian Aid Scotland, Val Brown, said:

“Women and children are bearing the brunt of Afghanistan’s overlapping crises, made worse by the recent earthquake in Kunar province. As winter approaches, the risk of illness, trauma, acute hunger and further displacement is growing.

“Thanks to the support from the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund, Christian Aid will be able to support some of the most vulnerable households in Nurgal and Chawkay district. Our partner, NGO Afghans 4 Tomorrow, will deliver cash assistance, the provision of essential winter items, hygiene kits and psychosocial care.

“Our community-led approach will help the health and wellbeing of thousands of people, restore dignity, and enable people to make choices that are right for them.”

Tearfund Afghanistan Country Manager, Solomon Cornelius, said:

“Families affected by the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan are facing an exceptionally harsh winter. Many are still living in tents or damaged shelters, with little income and few ways to meet even their most basic needs. This funding from the Scottish Government comes at a critical time. It will enable Tearfund, working with our trusted local partner, to provide life-saving cash assistance, winter survival kits such as blankets, tarpaulins, and hygiene items for families most in need. We will also equip local staff with training in Psychological First Aid, helping women, children, and people with disabilities to stay warm, meet their essential needs with dignity, and begin to recover from the crisis and trauma they have experienced.”

Background

The Humanitarian Emergency Fund provides aid in the aftermath of a crisis through a panel of eight leading humanitarian aid organisations in Scotland who advise and access the fund: Mercy Corps, Oxfam, British Red Cross, Islamic Relief, SCIAF, Christian Aid, Tearfund and Save the Children.