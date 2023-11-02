Humanitarian aid for Gaza

Further funding to support immediate relief projects.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has pledged a further £250,000 to support displaced people in Gaza access food, water, shelter and medical supplies.

The additional money takes the total given to assist relief efforts in Gaza via the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s Flash Appeal (UNRWA) to £750,000.

The UNRWA Flash Appeal is specifically for Gaza where the unfolding humanitarian disaster is, with an estimated 1.4 million people displaced by conflict and military evacuation orders.

More than 670,000 people are currently seeking shelter in UNWRA shelters in Gaza.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said:

“I have been repeatedly calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, but while we press this vital issue it’s important we support the Palestinian people as much as we can. “The situation in Gaza is catastrophic which is why I’m pledging this additional funding to support in helping to stop the humanitarian disaster we are witnessing. As supplies run out in Gaza, the lives of innocent civilians are at grave risk from a lack of food, water, medical supplies and fuel. “My thoughts remain with all of those caught in the middle of the escalating conflict in Israel and Gaza. The killing of innocent civilians can never be justified, wherever it occurs.”

Marta Lorenzo, Director of UNRWA Representative Office Europe said:

"Scotland has proven that they stand hand in hand with Palestine refugees and those suffering in Gaza. "Scotland is helping UNRWA provide shelter, food, medicines and water to entire families that had to flee their home. We are extremely grateful for the additional contribution from Scotland demonstrating the increasingly strong support to UNRWA. "With this vital funding the Agency will be able to continue providing essential and life-saving aid. With the ongoing crisis deepening further each day it is vital for more donors to step forward and support the millions of people suffering in the Gaza strip."

Background

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) was established by UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV) of 8 December 1949 to carry out direct relief and works programmes for Palestine refugees.

The Agency’s services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, microfinance and emergency assistance, including in times of armed conflict.

UNRWA Flash Appeal: 90 day initial emergency response to the escalation in the Gaza Strip | UNRWA