Humanitarian aid for Malawi

Support to help those facing food shortages.

Two charities are to receive funding to help people in Malawi facing food shortages as a result of prolonged dry spells and widespread flooding.

Tearfund and SCIAF will receive £400,000, which will be split equally between them and delivered through Scotland’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF) to help address the humanitarian crisis which has seen widespread crop failure and livestock losses as a result of the climate-shocks.

The funding will allow the two charities to distribute cash to people in the affected areas to meet their immediate food and basic needs. It will also allow the charities to deliver training on cholera prevention, safe water usage and hygiene practices to combat the risk of cholera.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson yesterday said:

“The widespread flooding has killed and displaced many people and exacerbated ongoing food insecurity for millions of people. “This funding will help support people and businesses directly at a local level - where it is needed - by empowering them to buy food and supplies.”

SCIAF’s Chief Executive Lorraine Currie yesterday said:

“We secured this funding to support Malawian families suffering from the combined challenges of food insecurity, malnutrition, and climate-related shocks. Since the onset of rains in November 2025, the country has been hit by floods, leading to deaths, displaced families, and damage to crops. A number of households are experiencing malnutrition, particularly children under five, and pregnant and breastfeeding mums. These people urgently require immediate, life-saving assistance to prevent a catastrophe. “This funding comes at a time when many governments are turning their backs on people suffering from hunger, poverty and injustice around the world. Scotland continues to be a good global citizen. The funding means that we can reach out to over 3100 families with cash grants and much needed high-calorific food such as fortified corn soy blend. It’s literally a life-saver.”

