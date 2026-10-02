Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Humanitarian situation in Oleshky: UK statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Holland expressed deep concern about reports of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Oleshky and other temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine’s Kherson region. He called on Russia to respect its obligations under international law (01 October 2026).
Thank you, Mr Chair.
The United Kingdom is deeply concerned by reports of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine’s Kherson region, including Oleshky.
ODIHR’s Ninth Interim Report records testimony from families describing life without electricity, water, food, medical care or a safe way to leave. It also documents a broader rise in civilian harm and attacks affecting humanitarian personnel and operations. These findings offer another disturbing account of the consequences of Russia’s illegal war for Ukrainian civilians.
The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights has also expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Oleshky. He has called for unhindered humanitarian access and the safe evacuation of civilians.
Mr Chair, civilians and humanitarian personnel must be protected. Russia must meet its obligations.
The United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine and in doing so to draw attention to the human consequences of Russia’s war of aggression.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/humanitarian-situation-in-oleshky-uk-statement-to-the-osce
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