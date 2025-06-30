Humanitarians need safe, sustained and unhindered access to all those in need across Sudan: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Sudan.

I will make three points.

First, civilians, especially women and girls, are bearing the brunt of this devastating conflict.

They deserve action and accountability.

Last week, a hospital was attacked in West Kordofan, reportedly killing 40 civilians.

The Fact-Finding Mission recently highlighted increasing sexual and gender-based violence.

And the Secretary-General’s latest Children and Armed Conflict report documents appalling cases of abduction, recruitment and violence against children.

Such violations need to be investigated, and perpetrators held accountable.

The United Kingdom calls on both parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, in line with international law and the commitments they made at Jeddah.

Second, Sudan is among the world’s worst humanitarian crises, and among the most dangerous environments for humanitarians.

Just this month, a UN convoy was attacked and five humanitarian workers tragically killed.

In April, the United Kingdom co-hosted the London Sudan Conference, which raised over $1 billion in humanitarian funding.

But without access and security, aid cannot reach those whose lives depend on it.

As the upcoming rainy season brings increased risk of famine and disease, humanitarians must urgently be given the space to operate.

So we support ASG Pobee’s calls for humanitarian pauses. Humanitarians need safe, sustained and unhindered access to all those in need across Sudan.

We call on the parties to provide security guarantees for humanitarians, lift bureaucratic impediments and ensure these steps translate to real access improvements on the ground.

Third, President, there is no military solution to this conflict.

Parallel governing structures and unilateral changes to the constitution will only deepen this crisis.

Progress depends on respect for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

We welcome continued efforts by the UN, the African Union and countries of the region to advance an inclusive political process.

We underline the importance of engaging with a broad spectrum of Sudanese actors, especially civilians.

The UK will continue to support efforts towards a genuine, civilian-led transition that restores peace, protects Sudan’s sovereignty and lays the foundation for a democratic future.

We look forward to working constructively as a Council to achieve this goal.