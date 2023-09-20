Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Humberside PCC appears before health committee
Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison appeared before the Health and Social Care Committee this week (Tuesday 19 September) where he gave evidence on the police response to mental health crises and the Right Care Right Person (RCRP) approach pioneered in his force area.
Jonathan appeared alongside Chief Constable Paul Anderson, Humberside Police, and Chief Constable Craig Guildford, West Midlands Police. All panellists shared their views on the misconceptions surrounding the RCRP approach, to which Jonathan said: “The biggest misconception about Right Care Right Person is that it is about demand reduction. It is really about getting the right person to the right care.”
He emphasised the importance of mental health professionals being available from the control room so that related calls can be dealt with appropriately: “A lot of calls represent instances of what can be termed ‘severe life stress’, rather than diagnosed mental health conditions. Callers can be handed over to mental health specialists, who can direct them to relevant services.”
More widely on resourcing pressures, Jonathan said: “Humberside only has around two or three thousand officers, not all of these are neighbourhood and response officers. If there is a vacuum in these areas because these officers are pre-occupied, it represents a clear waste of police resources, and all parties agree on this.”
Jonathan also discussed how he signposted the local scheme to Ministers, and said: “I saw the benefits of this approach very early, but the evidence wasn’t there, it was a new thing and it needed to bed in. Once it had completed its cycle, I took it to the APCC and Paul took it to the NPCC. From that point on the Policing Minister and the Home Secretary got involved.”
To conclude, Jonathan reflected on the overall importance of ensuring police resources are used effectively: “In Humberside, serious violent crime costs the police £45m a year and health services over £18m a year. If more police resources can be dedicated to reducing violent crime, then some of those resources can make their way back the NHS.”
Watch the session in full here.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/humberside-pcc-appears-before-health-committee/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Responds to Home Affairs Select Committee on Drug Policy01/09/2023 14:10:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Dorset PCC David Sidwick, yesterday respond to Home Affairs Committee report – ‘Reform law and expand treatment options to tackle cost of drugs on society’:
Offenders ordered to attend sentencing hearings31/08/2023 09:10:00
Criminals who try to evade the final moment of justice will be ordered into the dock to attend their sentencing – and will face longer behind bars if they refuse to appear.
Pursuing all reasonable lines of enquiry29/08/2023 10:05:00
Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Donna Jones welcomes the clarity from the Home Secretary and Policing Minister and their clear expectations for police to pursue all crimes where there is evidence available.
First report on police race action plan published09/08/2023 14:15:00
The Independent Scrutiny Oversight Board (ISOB) Annual Report has yesterday, Tuesday 8 August published their first report into the Police Race Action Plan.
Police to save 1 million officer hours with new mental health approach26/07/2023 16:15:00
Right Care Right Person to be adopted by forces in England and Wales as toolkit and national partnership agreement launched.
Drug Strategy Annual Report Published25/07/2023 16:20:00
The Government presented its first Annual Report on delivery of the ten year ‘Harm to Hope’ strategy to Parliament on 20 July, with the Policing Minister reaffirming that delivery of the strategy is one of the Government’s ‘top priorities’.
Pay award announced for police13/07/2023 16:25:00
The Government has today, Thursday 13 July, accepted the recommendations put forward by the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB) awarding police officers a 7 per cent increase in pay.
National leader pledges commitment to clean up policing12/07/2023 16:05:00
The new Chair for the national body which represents Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) has pledged her commitment to clean up policing and reset police-public relations.