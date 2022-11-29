HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Humberside Police congratulated for outstanding performance
Humberside Police has been congratulated for its outstanding performance, the police inspectorate has said.
Get the report
PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Humberside Police
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Humberside Police’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the force was ‘outstanding’ in six areas, ‘good’ in two areas and ‘adequate’ in one area.
HMICFRS said the force was graded ‘outstanding’ in preventing crime, treatment of the public, protecting vulnerable people, managing offenders, developing a positive workplace and good use of resources.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher recently said:
“I want to congratulate Humberside Police on its excellent performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime. The force has achieved the highest level of performance and service in six areas of policing and demonstrated improvements in many areas.
“I was pleased to find that the force arrest rate for domestic abuse is high and officers arrest offenders at the earliest opportunity. Victims can be reassured that the force treats crimes seriously and it will seek to achieve appropriate outcomes for them.
“The force also continues to develop its well-established neighbourhood policing model, and this works effectively to tackle local problems. It also places value on early intervention, which is important in supporting children and young people to divert them away from offending.
“However, although the force has improved its recording of crime, it still needs to improve its reporting of anti-social behaviour incidents.
“This is an excellent report and Humberside Police should be applauded for its efforts to keep the public safe. I will continue to monitor its progress in maintaining this high level of performance.”
Get the report
PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Humberside Police
Notes
- In 2014, we introduced our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) inspections, which assess the performance of all 43 police forces in England and Wales. Since then, we have been continuously adapting our approach and this year has seen the most significant changes yet.
- We are moving to a more intelligence-led, continual assessment approach, rather than the annual PEEL inspections we used in previous years. We have also changed our approach to graded judgments. We now assess forces against the characteristics of good performance, and we more clearly link our judgments to causes of concern and areas for improvement.
- We have also expanded our previous four-tier system of judgments to five tiers. As a result, we can state more precisely where we consider improvement is needed and highlight more effectively the best ways of doing things.
- However, these changes mean that it isn’t possible to make direct comparisons between the grades awarded this year with those from previous PEEL inspections. A reduction in grade, particularly from good to adequate, does not necessarily mean that there has been a reduction in performance, unless we say so in the report.
- More information about the new PEEL assessment framework 2021/22 is available on our website.
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk (e-mail address).
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/humberside-police-congratulated-for-outstanding-performance/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Derbyshire Constabulary has improved but more to be done28/11/2022 15:38:00
Derbyshire Constabulary has improved but there is much more to be done, the police inspectorate has said.
Too easy for the wrong people to join and stay in the police, new report on misogyny and corruption finds04/11/2022 11:10:00
Police vetting standards are not high enough and it is too easy for the wrong people to both join and stay in the police, a new report has found.
Greater Manchester Police removed from enhanced monitoring31/10/2022 11:10:00
Greater Manchester Police has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.
Derbyshire Constabulary shows improvement in child protection but still more to do21/10/2022 15:20:00
Derbyshire Constabulary has improved how it safeguards and protects children, but there is still more to do, according to a new report.
Lancashire Constabulary congratulated for good performance14/10/2022 11:10:00
Lancashire Constabulary has been congratulated for its overall good performance, although it needs to improve in some areas, the police inspectorate has said.
Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in North Yorkshire30/09/2022 12:25:00
Today we published a report on our findings following an inspection of North Yorkshire Police custody facilities.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to the criminal exploitation of children in Cheshire East28/09/2022 11:10:00
Ofsted recently (26 September 2022) published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection (JTAI) of the multi-agency response to the criminal exploitation of children in Cheshire East.
Concerns raised over Metropolitan Police's performance23/09/2022 15:20:00
The Metropolitan Police is failing in several areas and urgent improvements must be made, the police inspectorate has said.