Humberside Police congratulated for outstanding performance

Humberside Police has been congratulated for its outstanding performance, the police inspectorate has said.

Get the report

PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Humberside Police

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Humberside Police’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the force was ‘outstanding’ in six areas, ‘good’ in two areas and ‘adequate’ in one area.

HMICFRS said the force was graded ‘outstanding’ in preventing crime, treatment of the public, protecting vulnerable people, managing offenders, developing a positive workplace and good use of resources.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher recently said:

“I want to congratulate Humberside Police on its excellent performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime. The force has achieved the highest level of performance and service in six areas of policing and demonstrated improvements in many areas. “I was pleased to find that the force arrest rate for domestic abuse is high and officers arrest offenders at the earliest opportunity. Victims can be reassured that the force treats crimes seriously and it will seek to achieve appropriate outcomes for them. “The force also continues to develop its well-established neighbourhood policing model, and this works effectively to tackle local problems. It also places value on early intervention, which is important in supporting children and young people to divert them away from offending. “However, although the force has improved its recording of crime, it still needs to improve its reporting of anti-social behaviour incidents. “This is an excellent report and Humberside Police should be applauded for its efforts to keep the public safe. I will continue to monitor its progress in maintaining this high level of performance.”

