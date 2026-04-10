Humberside Police praised for outstanding crime prevention but needs to improve safeguarding processes

Humberside Police has maintained outstanding performance in preventing and deterring crime but needs to improve its safeguarding processes, the police inspectorate has said.

Get the report : PEEL 2025–2027: An inspection of Humberside Police

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Humberside Police’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the force was outstanding in one area, good in one area, adequate in six areas and requires improvement in one area.

HMICFRS said the force has a higher number of neighbourhood officers than the average for forces in England and Wales, a strong problem-solving culture, and a focus on tackling neighbourhood crime, antisocial behaviour and rural crime.

The inspectorate also said the force had a good control room; strong performance in answering calls; had made improvements in its outcomes for victims of crime; and the new permanent leadership team was making positive changes to improve the service to communities.

However, the inspectorate said the force needs to improve some of its processes, including in safeguarding, and that there were some areas of performance it should have recognised and acted upon much sooner. It said some essential processes such as management of bail, digital forensics and supervision of crime needed to improve.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer said:

“I am satisfied with most aspects of the performance of Humberside Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime. “The force has maintained outstanding performance in prevention and deterrence and made improvements regarding outcomes for victims of crime. But the force needs to improve some of its processes, such as in safeguarding. “There are some areas I believe the force should have acted on much sooner; however, the speed of response hasn’t been helped by a lack of stability in the chief officer team and other senior posts. “I am optimistic that its new permanent leadership team, together with its committed officers and staff, will continue its positive trajectory. We will continue to monitor its progress.”

Get the report : PEEL 2025–2027: An inspection of Humberside Police

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