Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Hundreds more people continue appearing in court following violent disorder
- Also published by:
- HM Courts & Tribunals Service
Data released today (16 August 2024) confirms 460 people arrested in connection with the violent disorder earlier this month have faced their day in court and at least 99 have already been sentenced.
This means over 300 more people have appeared in court since last week.
The rapid action taken across the justice system by police, prosecutors and those working in courts has led to over 300 of those individuals being remanded into custody. This is thanks to a collective effort to keep communities safe and free from further violence.
The data released today shows that as of yesterday (15 August 2024):
- 480 defendants had a first hearing scheduled in the magistrates’ court and 460 have already taken place
- 99 were sentenced in either the magistrates’ court or Crown Court
- 185 have been sent to Crown Court for sentencing
- 153 have been sent to Crown Court for trial
- 69 have received a custodial sentence in the Crown Court
All these numbers will continue to increase over the rest of the month as more suspects are arrested, charged and sent to court.
It comes as more than 500 prison places are also being brought online to boost capacity over the coming weeks and ensure there are cells ready to receive all those sent to custody by the courts.
Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said:
We continue to see swift justice being done and more people feeling the full force of the law as a consequence of their actions.
It is thanks to the hard work of people around the country and across the justice system that guilty offenders are being held to account.
Note to editors
- The statistics can be found on GOV.UK: Management information on magistrates’ court activity - 16 August 2024 - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hundreds-more-people-continue-appearing-in-court-following-violent-disorder
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Combining AI and content design to extract insights from service assessment reports16/08/2024 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Alex Robertson, 14 August 2024 – Categories: Content, Content design, Digital Innovation, Our services, Service Assessments, Service standards
More than 150 people already in court following violent disorder09/08/2024 16:05:00
More than 150 of the people arrested in connection with this month’s violent disorder have already faced their day in court.
Honorary King’s Counsel nominations: deadline 30 September 202406/08/2024 16:15:00
The Ministry of Justice is inviting nominations for the award of King’s Counsel Honoris Causa. Please submit nominations via the digital form below, before the deadline of 30 September 2024.
Lord Chancellor orders urgent action to improve HMP Wandsworth06/08/2024 12:15:00
Additional staff and extra funding are being deployed at one of the most troubled prisons in the country following a damning inspection report which highlighted significant concerns.
Heinous killers banned from marrying in prison02/08/2024 13:15:00
The worst murderers serving whole life sentences no longer have the right to get married behind bars as a new law comes into force today (2 August 2024).
New Victims Minister hears from frontline staff at coalface of supporting survivors of crime during first visit01/08/2024 13:15:00
Frontline staff laid bare the challenges they face in helping victims navigate the criminal justice system during a visit from the new Minister for Victims, Alex Davies-Jones.
New redress scheme opens for postmasters with overturned convictions30/07/2024 11:22:00
Postmasters whose convictions have been overturned by the Post Office Offences Act can now apply to a new redress scheme.
Pursuing Professional Development in Justice Digital29/07/2024 13:15:15
Blog posted by: Robyn Grainger, 25 July 2024 – Categories: a great place to work, Design, Learning and development, Our Culture.