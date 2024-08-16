Hundreds more people continue appearing in court following violent disorder

Data released today (16 August 2024) confirms 460 people arrested in connection with the violent disorder earlier this month have faced their day in court and at least 99 have already been sentenced.

This means over 300 more people have appeared in court since last week.

The rapid action taken across the justice system by police, prosecutors and those working in courts has led to over 300 of those individuals being remanded into custody. This is thanks to a collective effort to keep communities safe and free from further violence.

The data released today shows that as of yesterday (15 August 2024):

480 defendants had a first hearing scheduled in the magistrates’ court and 460 have already taken place

99 were sentenced in either the magistrates’ court or Crown Court

185 have been sent to Crown Court for sentencing

153 have been sent to Crown Court for trial

69 have received a custodial sentence in the Crown Court

All these numbers will continue to increase over the rest of the month as more suspects are arrested, charged and sent to court.

It comes as more than 500 prison places are also being brought online to boost capacity over the coming weeks and ensure there are cells ready to receive all those sent to custody by the courts.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said:

We continue to see swift justice being done and more people feeling the full force of the law as a consequence of their actions. It is thanks to the hard work of people around the country and across the justice system that guilty offenders are being held to account.

