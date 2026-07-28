Hundreds of households to benefit from the extension of three key schemes to make housing more affordable

The Welsh Government has announced the extension of three housing support schemes, reaffirming its commitment to making homeownership more accessible and affordable for people across Wales.

The Welsh Government is extending three schemes that help with the costs of buying or renovating homes until the end of the 2026/27 financial year

Up to 400 households could be offered help through Help to Buy – Wales, while the Help to Stay - Wales scheme will continue to provide a safety net for homeowners struggling to keep up with mortgage payments

Support for up to 300 empty and neglected properties to be renovated and brought back into use as safe, energy-efficient family homes through the Empty Homes Grant.

Help to Buy – Wales will continue until 31 March 2027, giving up to 400 more households the opportunity to purchase a new build home with a smaller deposit. The scheme has been a vital route into homeownership for many, particularly first-time buyers who face significant barriers in the current housing market.

At the same time, the Empty Homes Grant will be extended to the end of March, funding the renovation of up to 300 empty properties and turning neglected buildings into safe, energy-efficient family homes.

The Help to Stay – Wales scheme will also run until 31 March 2027, providing a safety net for homeowners struggling to meet their mortgage payments. This extension builds on the Welsh Government's 100 days plan commitment to help families through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Together, the three schemes represent a significant and wide-ranging commitment to the people of Wales – combining support for new build homes, grants to bring empty properties back into use, and help for existing homeowners struggling with mortgage costs.

Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, visited Hollybrook Park in Connah’s Quay recently to meet with residents who purchased a home through Help to Buy-Wales.

The Cabinet Minister said:

This government is committed to the principle that every family deserves a safe and affordable home in which to live. Increasing the supply of social homes is one way of achieving this and we have announced our 20,000 additional homes target. We are also offering targeted support for those who own or wish to own their homes – an option that is not affordable or accessible for many as prices continue to grow beyond the reach of local people across many parts of Wales. Today I am announcing the extension of three schemes that support people that are buying their first home, helping families from losing their home and helping to renovate empty properties into homes. The cost-of-living crisis has hit hard, and these extensions are about helping families and young people to buy and to keep their homes through challenging times. I am hugely grateful to our partners — the homebuilders, local authorities, mortgage lenders, and the Development Bank of Wales — whose commitment makes all of this possible. Together, we will keep pushing to make homeownership a reality for more people right across Wales.

Louisa Edwards, Marketing Manager at Edwards Homes Ltd, said:

We welcome the extension of the Help to Buy Wales scheme until 31 March 2027. This is excellent news for first-time buyers, providing continued support to help them purchase a new home in Wales. To date, 45% of Edwards Homes' sales have been made through the Help to Buy Wales scheme, demonstrating just how important and valuable it has been in helping people take their first step onto the property ladder.

Related