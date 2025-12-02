Welsh Government
Hundreds of lives changed since Wales pioneered UK's first deemed consent law
Wales yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of a radical change to the organ donation laws, becoming the first part of the UK to introduce deemed consent to help save the lives of hundreds of people in need of an organ transplant.
The Welsh system assumes a person wishes to donate their organs after their death unless they have specifically declined by opting out during their lifetime.
Families will always be consulted about organ donation and are more likely to support it if they know it is what their loved one wanted.
Since the legislation came into force on 1 December 2015, more than 2,000 organs have been donated in Wales.
This includes 640 organs after deemed consent from 198 deceased donors, with 550 of these being transplanted.
The groundbreaking legislation has successfully increased the number of potential organ donors and the rest of the UK has since followed Wales' lead by changing the law to introduce deemed consent.
Chief Medical Officer Professor Isabel Oliver yesterday said:
Wales was the first country in the UK to introduce deemed consent. This important legislation has saved or changed hundreds of lives.
But changing the law alone is not enough and to save even more people’s lives, it is really important that we all register our organ donation decision – whether they are opting in or out.
You can do this either via the NHS Wales App or online and it also helps to speak to our loved ones about our decision.
This gives families certainty about your decision and helps our clinicians save more lives.
Thank you very much everyone who has already registered their decision. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful people who have donated organs to help others.
Peter Sturgess became involved in organ donation following the death of his wife, Ronnie, at the Grange University Hospital. Peter supported Ronnie’s decision to donate her organs via deemed consent, he yesterday said:
Knowing Ronnie’s organs have given others the chance to improve their lives is a great source of comfort.
Her liver and two kidneys now reside in three men aged over 60, so, for me, there is still a little piece of her out there.
Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplant at NHS Blood and Transplant, yesterday said:
Deemed consent is now the system for the whole of the UK and has provided additional organs for transplant each year.
However, the legislation is not the silver bullet to closing the gap between donation and transplantation – it is an important piece of the jigsaw to improving organ donation, transplant, and consent rates.
I would urge everyone in Wales who supports organ donation to register their decision and make it clear that it’s what you want should the worst happen.
It only takes two minutes to register, but it could save the lives of people who so desperately need a transplant.
People can register their organ donation decision via the NHS Wales App or at www.organdonation.nhs.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/hundreds-lives-changed-wales-pioneered-uks-first-deemed-consent-law
