Hundreds of people set to benefit after life-extending lung cancer treatment given green light

People with an aggressive form of lung cancer are set to benefit after NICE yesterday recommended a new, life-extending immunotherapy.

Durvalumab, also known as Imfinzi and made by AstraZeneca, is recommended in final draft guidance for adults with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). This is where the cancer is contained in a single area on one side of the chest and has not progressed following initial treatment with chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy.

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is an aggressive disease that grows rapidly and spreads quickly to other areas of the body. In most people diagnosed with SCLC, the cancer has already spread (metastasised). But in about 30% of people, the cancer is contained in a single area that can be treated with radiotherapy. This is known as limited-stage SCLC (SCLC).

Symptoms can include breathlessness, coughing up blood, chest pain and weight loss. There have been limited advances in the treatment of limited-stage SCLC for over 20 years, and there are currently no maintenance treatments available after chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Just over 1,000 people in England are diagnosed with limited stage SCLC each year and it is estimated that 530 people could benefit from the new medicine, which is available in the NHS as of yesterday.

Durvalumab, which is given by infusion (drip) every 2-4 weeks depending on the person’s body weight, is a protein and works by helping the immune system fight the cancer.

Clinical trial results found that the drug significantly increased overall survival and progression-free survival in people where the cancer had not spread following chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The trial found that the median overall survival for people taking durvalumab was 55.9 months compared with 33.4 months for those taking a placebo. Median progression-free survival was 16.6 months for those on durvalumab and 9.2 months for those on placebo.

There are no standard treatments for people with limited-stage SCLC that has not progressed after chemoradiotherapy, with only active monitoring of the disease offered. Surgery may also be an option for some people with early-stage SCLC but is not possible for most people with the disease as it is usually diagnosed at a later stage.

Helen Knight, director of Medicines Evaluation at NICE, yesterday ​said:

“I am very pleased we have been able to recommend this effective new treatment for a highly aggressive form of lung cancer with limited treatment options. “This is a devastating disease with a poor prognosis, so a drug proven to improve the length and quality of people’s lives, giving them more precious time with their family and friends, is most welcome."

Helen Knight, director of Medicines Evaluation at NICE, yesterday added:

“This is the first immunotherapy NICE has recommended for limited-stage small cell lung cancer, and we are determined to ensure we continue focusing on what matters most by getting the best care to people fast.”

Paula Chadwick, chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, yesterday said:

“This decision offers a huge step forward for people diagnosed with limited-stage small cell lung cancer, a disease where progress has been desperately overdue. “For more than two decades, patients with this form of lung cancer have faced the same treatment options with little change in outcomes. Now, there is a treatment that can extend survival and give people more precious time with their loved ones."

Paula Chadwick, chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, added: