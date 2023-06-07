Hundreds of Scottish groups hit the National Lottery jackpot

Across Scotland 460 community projects are today (WED 7 JUNE) celebrating the news of a National Lottery cash boost of £13 million. Full list of projects PDF [0.5MB]

The National Lottery Community Fund makes the announcement on the day it launches its new UK wide strategy ‘It starts with community’ which sets out its ambitions as funder of community led activity from now until 2030.

Being part of a community can forge a sense of belonging and security which is something 50-year-old Sharon Veelenturf from Fifecan relate to. Since her son, Luuk, 18, was a toddler Sharon and her family have been supported by the Scottish charity, Kindred Advocacy. Today the group receives a National Lottery award of £97,463 to provide support and advocacy for hundreds of families in Fife over the next three years.

Luke was a Syndrome without a Name (SWAN) baby, born with an array of severely complex conditions and his parents were told he was unlikely to survive. However, ever since he was discharged from hospital at just 13 weeks old, he has continued to defy all odds and is currently looking towards continuing his studies at college.

Sharon explained: “Kindred Advocacy have been with our family every step of the way and have made an amazing difference to Luuk. I would be lost without them.

“Without their support, Luuk would have languished in mainstream education, being a bum in a seat but not learning much at all. Over the years they have supported us through lots of very difficult times in relation to ensuring Luuk, with his very complex health needs, was kept safe within school and within the healthcare system. He would not have reached his potential without their support.”

Sophie Pilgrim, Director, Kindred Advocacy said: “With the current cost of living crisis, it is more important than ever that we are able to share our parenting expertise and help families to ensure that they have the basics such as Child Disability Payment, appropriate schooling, aids and adaptations. We are in the process of employing two new staff and looking forward to supporting many new parents across Fife, providing a service that transforms the experience of parenting a child with complex needs.”

Announcing the funding, Kate Still, Scotland Chair, The National Lottery Community Fund said: “I am delighted to see this £13 million of National Lottery funding going to projects where connections and community action are central to happier healthier lives.

And it’s all thanks to National Lottery players that we can continue funding these activities to help many more people like Sharon and her family.

Today we also launch our new UK wide strategy – It starts with community - which sets out our direction of travel and ambitions as a funder from now and until 2030. With this we will increase our focus and investment in creating lasting change that tackles inequality and improves lives for more people and communities across Scotland.”

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes funding on behalf of National Lottery players who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

It’s new strategy – It starts with community – is available here.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk