NHS England
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Hundreds of thousands of women access free morning-after pill at NHS pharmacies in first 5 months
Hundreds of thousands of women have accessed the morning-after pill at high street pharmacies in the first 5 months since the NHS made it available free-of-charge.
New NHS figures show that almost 305,000 doses of the emergency contraceptive pill were supplied at pharmacies between October 2025 and March 2026 without women needing to book a GP or sexual health clinic appointment.
Now women can visit their local pharmacy and have a confidential consultation with a pharmacist or trained pharmacy technician, before receiving the emergency contraceptive pill on the same day.
Pharmacy teams can also support women with their ongoing contraception.
Since February 2024, pharmacies have carried out more than 1.2 million consultations for women continuing their oral contraceptive pill, alongside a further 192,000 consultations for women starting it.
Around 4 in 5 people in England live within a 20-minute walk of a community pharmacy, and by making both emergency and ongoing contraception available closer to home, the NHS is making it easier and more convenient for women to access the support they need.
Dr Sue Mann, NHS National Clinical Director for Women’s Health, said:
“Making the emergency contraceptive pill free through NHS pharmacies was a major step forward for women’s health, giving women quicker and easier access to emergency contraception exactly when they need it – with no appointment, no waiting and no judgement.
“This service is already making a real impact, particularly for women living in more deprived communities, by making contraception easier to access closer to home.
“Crucially, this isn’t just about emergency contraception – community pharmacies can also help women start or continue the contraceptive pill, meaning they can leave with a longer-term plan, not just a one-off solution.”
Health and Social Care Minister, Baroness Gillian Merron, said:
“Women deserve fast, confidential access to the care they need, without unnecessary hurdles or costs standing in their way. Almost 305,000 women accessing this service in just 5 months shows exactly why we made this change.
“This is just one part of our wider mission to build an NHS that finally listens to women and delivers the support they need, whenever and wherever they need it.”
Veronica Sanna, pharmacist at Headingley and Alwoodley, said:
“The feedback from patients has been incredibly positive. Women really value being able to access confidential, professional advice quickly and easily, without needing to book an appointment.
“Every consultation is thorough, and with the patient’s consent we also keep their GP informed, helping to ensure continuity of care. We’re based in an area with a large student population, so timely, judgement-free sexual health support is especially important.
“But it’s about much more than the morning-after pill. Every consultation is an opportunity to discuss longer-term contraception too. Once we’ve met the immediate need, we can talk through ongoing options and, where appropriate, women can leave with a supply of the contraceptive pill without ever needing a GP appointment.
“Community pharmacies also give women greater choice. We’re accessible, open for extended hours and offer private consultation rooms, making it easier for women to seek advice in confidence and get the care they need, when they need it.”
Women can find their nearest participating pharmacy using the NHS website’s pharmacy finder or emergency contraception search.
All pharmacists and pharmacy technicians delivering the service have received specialist training to provide emergency contraception and wider contraceptive care.
Notes
- From October 2025, community pharmacies can provide the emergency contraceptive pill (oral emergency contraception) free of charge as part of the expanded NHS Pharmacy Contraception Service.
- By March 2026, 9,958 out of 10,398 (95.8%) community pharmacies and distance selling pharmacies had opted to provide oral contraceptive services.
- The number of consultations for women starting the contraceptive pill for regular contraception has more than doubled, increasing from around 50,000 in the first 12 months of the service to more than 115,000 in the 12 months to February 2026
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2026/07/hundreds-thousands-women-access-free-morning-after-pill-nhs-pharmacies-first-5-months/
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