National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Hundreds of thousands set to benefit as NICE final draft guidance recommends new treatment to prevent heart attacks and strokes in people with raised blood fats
NICE recently (10 June 2022) published final draft guidance which recommends icosapent ethyl for reducing the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes in adults who have raised levels of a type of blood fat called triglycerides.
It means that around 425,000 people could now benefit from the first licensed treatment shown to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in people with controlled low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C – sometimes called “bad” cholesterol) who are taking a statin and who have raised levels of triglycerides.
Triglycerides are our main source of energy and essential for good health. However, too much in your blood can indicate a higher risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or strokes. It can also cause damage to arteries in organs such as the brain, heart, kidneys and eyes.
Clinical trial evidence suggests that for people with raised triglycerides who have LDL-C levels controlled by statins, and who have cardiovascular disease, icosapent ethyl (also called Vazkepa and made by Amarin) reduces their risk of cardiovascular events by over a quarter compared with placebo.
Helen Knight, interim director of medicines evaluation at NICE, said:
“Icosapent ethyl is the first licensed treatment of its kind for people who are at risk of heart attacks and strokes despite well controlled LDL cholesterol because they have raised blood fats. And although lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, can help to reduce their risk, these may not work for everyone.
“We have worked closely with the company to identify the population most likely to gain the greatest benefit from icosapent ethyl, striking a balance between effectiveness and the best use of public funding, delivering maximum value to the taxpayer.”
NICE recommends icosapent ethyl for adults who have cardiovascular disease with controlled LDL-C levels taking a statin, who remain at residual high risk of cardiovascular events and have raised triglycerides.
NHS England estimates that between 25% and 35% of people having statin therapy have elevated triglycerides. Until now there have been no medicines for people at risk of cardiovascular events who have raised levels of triglycerides despite having statins with or without ezetimibe (another type of anti-cholesterol medicine).
NICE expects to publish its final guidance on icosapent ethyl next month.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/hundreds-of-thousands-set-to-benefit-as-nice-final-draft-guidance-recommends-new-treatment-to-prevent-heart-attacks-and-strokes-in-people-with-raised-blood-fats
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
NICE recommends potentially life-changing treatment for people with short bowel syndrome01/06/2022 15:05:00
A potentially life-changing treatment has been recommended for people with short bowel syndrome who are aged 1 year and above after NICE published final draft guidance today (01 June 2022)
NICE sets out further details on menopause guideline update27/05/2022 12:15:00
NICE has outlined what aspects of menopause care will be updated in upcoming guidance, including areas where more research is needed
New injectable immunotherapy treatment for rare form of triple negative breast cancer recommended by NICE26/05/2022 16:20:00
An estimated 100 people per year with triple negative breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body may soon benefit from pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy (paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel) following the final draft recommendation from NICE.
NICE recommends offering app-based treatment for people with insomnia instead of sleeping pills20/05/2022 12:10:00
Hundreds of thousands of people suffering from insomnia who would usually be prescribed sleeping pills could be offered an app-based treatment programme instead, NICE has said
Draft NICE guidance recommends innovative technology used to establish whether breast cancer has spread17/05/2022 12:15:00
A magnetic marker liquid injected into people with invasive breast cancer will help surgeons discover if the cancer has spread, after the technology was recommended in draft NICE guidance
More than 400 people could benefit from life-extending advanced lung cancer treatment after it was recommended for routine use on the NHS17/05/2022 11:15:00
Durvalumab recommended as an option for treating non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Women with moderate to severe fibroids set to be offered new one-a-day treatment following final draft guidance from NICE16/05/2022 14:15:00
Around 4,500 women with uterine fibroids will be eligible for a new oral treatment after NICE recommended relugolix with estradiol and norethisterone acetate (also called Ryeqo and made by Gedeon Ritcher UK) in final draft guidance.
NICE outlines steps needed to put ME/CFS guideline into practice12/05/2022 16:10:00
NICE has today, International ME Awareness Day (Thursday, 12 May 2022) published its implementation statement which sets out the practical steps needed to put its recent guideline on the diagnosis and management of myalgic encephalomyelitis (or encephalopathy)/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) into
Healthier lifestyle can help to ease osteoarthritis symptoms says NICE03/05/2022 16:15:00
Exercise has an important role to play in helping people living with osteoarthritis NICE says in draft updated guidelines published recently (29th April 2022) on the care and management of people with the condition.