Hundreds of UK jobs supported with million-pound contract to secure Royal Navy torpedo weapons

Britain will be better protected from undersea threats and hundreds of jobs will be secured through a new £135 million contract to maintain and repair Royal Navy torpedo weapons.

Around 315 jobs across the UK, including highly skilled engineering roles, sustained by new £135 million contract.

BAE Systems will maintain and repair the Royal Navy’s Spearfish and Sting Ray torpedoes, keeping Britain’s underwater defences combat-ready.

Part of Government’s commitment to use defence spending to deliver jobs and opportunities for local communities across the UK.

Britain will be better protected from undersea threats and hundreds of jobs will be secured through a new £135 million contract to maintain and repair Royal Navy torpedo weapons.

Torpedoes are one of the Royal Navy’s most important tools for keeping the UK safe at sea. Without them, Britain’s ability to defend its waters, protect trade routes and maintain its nuclear deterrent would be at risk. The contract will ensure sailors and submariners always have reliable, battle-ready equipment when they need it.

Awarded to BAE Systems, the Torpedo Repair and Maintenance (TRAM) contract directly supports 150 highly skilled engineering and technician jobs at the company. This includes 100 in Portsmouth and 50 more across Edinburgh, Chelmsford and near Glasgow, while a further 165 jobs are supported through BAE’s UK supply chain.

The investment – part of the £298 billion over four years announced under the Defence Investment Plan – furthers the government’s commitment to using defence spending to drive economic growth in every postcode, creating well-paid, long-term jobs in advanced manufacturing and engineering across the UK.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP said:

This is defence spending doing exactly what it should – keeping our country safe while securing 315 skilled jobs and creating new opportunities across our country. We are proud to be backing British jobs, British skills and British industry.

The three-year contract runs from July 2026 to June 2029. It covers the Spearfish and Sting Ray torpedoes used by submarines, surface warships and maritime patrol aircraft to protect UK waters.

The contract bridges to a longer-term programme, WHITEHEAD2, which will deliver a modernised torpedo support solution from 2029 onwards, keeping the Royal Navy ahead of future threats.

Rear Admiral Matt Stratton, Royal Navy Director Naval Acquisition, said:

This contract extension ensures the Royal Navy retains a safe, reliable and continuous torpedo support capability. It is a critical enabler of our operational readiness and directly supports the UK’s Continuous At Sea Deterrent.

Richard Murray, Director Lethality and Protect, at the National Armaments Director Group – Materiel, said:

This contract extension secures continued, reliable support to the UK’s torpedo capability. Bringing together the Navy, National Armaments Director Group and industry as a single team has delivered real, tangible results for UK defence.

Scott Jamieson, Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Maritime and Land Defence Solutions, said: