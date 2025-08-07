National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Hundreds with rare inherited eye disease to benefit after NICE recommends treatment
NICE recommends idebenone for Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy following clinical evidence of vision improvement.
Hundreds of adults and teenagers in England with a rare, inherited eye disease will benefit from a new treatment after NICE today recommended idebenone for visual impairment caused by Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).
The drug, the first treatment for LHON recommended by NICE for use on the NHS in England, is made by Chiesi and marketed as Raxone, has been approved in final draft guidance as a treatment option for people aged 12 and over with LHON.
LHON is caused by a gene mutation that prevents cells in the eye from producing the energy needed to function normally. The condition typically begins with painless blurring of central vision in one or both eyes, often progressing rapidly to blindness in both eyes within months. It primarily affects young men and boys, with devastating consequences for independence, education and employment prospects.
Idebenone works by restoring cells' ability to produce energy, allowing inactive eye cells to function again and potentially improving eyesight. Clinical evidence from longer-term trials demonstrates the treatment can improve vision and reduce the deterioration of people’s eyesight.
An estimated 250 people in England could be eligible for the treatment, which involves taking two tablets three times daily. Currently, standard care consists only of nutritional supplements, counselling and lifestyle management, with no licensed medicines available to address the underlying causes of LHON.
This is a debilitating condition that has a hugely significant impact on people, robbing them of their independence and quality of life. The sudden change in sight can make daily activities such as reading, travelling and recognising faces very difficult or impossible.
Helen Knight, Director of Medicines Evaluation at NICE
Helen continued: "The evidence shows this treatment could improve people's eyesight and help their quality of life by allowing them to live independently for longer."
LHON causes devastating visual loss, and it is a life-changing diagnosis for the affected individual and their family. This new medicine will come as a great relief to the LHON community in this country bringing hope to those who have experienced significant visual loss from this mitochondrial genetic disorder.
Professor Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, NICE committee member and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Cambridge
The treatment will be available through a confidential commercial arrangement with a patient access scheme that provides the NHS with a discount. NHS England will provide the treatment within three months of NICE publishing final guidance.
Idebenone for treating visual impairment in Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy in people 12 years and over [ID547]
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/hundreds-with-rare-inherited-eye-disease-to-benefit-after-nice-recommends-treatment
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
NICE approves first immunotherapy combination for endometrial cancer06/08/2025 14:10:00
Around 2,100 people with advanced womb cancer are set to benefit from a groundbreaking new treatment option, following our recommendation of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in final draft guidance published today.
Patients to receive medicines 3 to 6 months faster under 10-Year Health Plan06/08/2025 13:05:00
NICE and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have described how the 10-Year Health Plan will lead to faster medicines access for patients in the NHS in England.
News
People need support to keep weight off after treatment ends06/08/2025 11:15:00
People coming off obesity medication or finishing a weight management programme should be offered support to help keep the weight off and stay healthy long-term, according to our updated quality standard.
NICE CEO Dr Sam Roberts to step down at the end of 202530/07/2025 16:20:00
After four years of transformational leadership, NICE CEO Dr Sam Roberts will step down at the end of the year to support her children through a difficult time.
Thousands could benefit from first immunotherapy for severe birch tree pollen allergy22/07/2025 14:15:00
We have recommended the first under-the-tongue tablet immunotherapy shown to build long-term tolerance to allergens, which could help up to 27,000 people in England with moderate to severe birch tree pollen allergies.
Thousands more breast cancer patients to benefit from new NHS treatment18/07/2025 10:15:00
NICE approves ribociclib combination therapy to help prevent cancer returning in early-stage disease.
10 Year Health Plan empowers NICE to get patients better care, faster07/07/2025 16:15:00
Dr Sam Roberts, NICE's chief executive, welcomes the government's 10 Year Health Plan, which marks a pivotal moment for healthcare and strengthens NICE’s role.
NICE welcomes the inclusion of measures for equal treatment of medicines and health technologies02/07/2025 16:05:00
The new approach will ensure that high-impact devices, diagnostics and digital tools recommended by NICE, that meet the most urgent needs, are nationally reimbursed and made available across the NHS - just like medicines.