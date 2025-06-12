Hunt for men wanted over drugs offences

National Crime Agency investigators are appealing for information to help find three men wanted in connection with the supply of class A drugs.

Thomas Michael Dunwoodie, 56, and Paul Anthony Elsley, 57, are subject to a joint National Crime Agency and North East Regional Organised Crime Unit investigation relating to cocaine supply in North East England.

(Left to right) Paul Elsey, Andrew Doran & Thomas Dunwoodie

Both men were arrested in 2020 but left the UK in 2022 prior to being charged with drug-related offences. Neither have been heard of since and arrest warrants are in place for both.

Dunwoodie originates from the North Tyneside area. Elsley was living in the North Shields area at the time of the alleged offending but is known to have links in the Republic of Ireland.

In a separate but connected NCA investigation, Andrew Doran, 41, originally from the Merseyside area, is wanted in relation to an allegation of being involved in a network that was importing cocaine into the UK. He is known to have been living in the Malaga area of Spain for a number of years.

In total, the OCGs for both investigations are believed to have smuggled up to 325 kilos of cocaine, and moved more than £8 million in cash related to drugs purchases.

NCA Branch Commander Martin Clarke said:

"These men were allegedly involved in the supply of cocaine to the UK's streets.

"It is likely they're aware that law enforcement is looking for them, so they should consider the impact being on the run is having on them and those close to them.

"This isn't going to go away and we aren't going to stop looking for them. I'd appeal directly to Thomas Dunwoodie, Paul Elsley and Andrew Doran to hand themselves in at the earliest opportunity."

Anyone with any information about Thomas Dunwoodie and/or Paul Elsley should contact the NCA on 0370 496 7622. Alternatively, contact Northumbria Police via direct message on social media, by using the live chat function or report forms on the Force's website or by calling 101. Please quote reference number 0187 080720.

Anyone with information about Andrew Doran should contact the NCA on 0370 496 7622 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.