National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Hunt for men wanted over drugs offences
National Crime Agency investigators are appealing for information to help find three men wanted in connection with the supply of class A drugs.
Thomas Michael Dunwoodie, 56, and Paul Anthony Elsley, 57, are subject to a joint National Crime Agency and North East Regional Organised Crime Unit investigation relating to cocaine supply in North East England.
(Left to right) Paul Elsey, Andrew Doran & Thomas Dunwoodie
Both men were arrested in 2020 but left the UK in 2022 prior to being charged with drug-related offences. Neither have been heard of since and arrest warrants are in place for both.
Dunwoodie originates from the North Tyneside area. Elsley was living in the North Shields area at the time of the alleged offending but is known to have links in the Republic of Ireland.
In a separate but connected NCA investigation, Andrew Doran, 41, originally from the Merseyside area, is wanted in relation to an allegation of being involved in a network that was importing cocaine into the UK. He is known to have been living in the Malaga area of Spain for a number of years.
In total, the OCGs for both investigations are believed to have smuggled up to 325 kilos of cocaine, and moved more than £8 million in cash related to drugs purchases.
NCA Branch Commander Martin Clarke said:
"These men were allegedly involved in the supply of cocaine to the UK's streets.
"It is likely they're aware that law enforcement is looking for them, so they should consider the impact being on the run is having on them and those close to them.
"This isn't going to go away and we aren't going to stop looking for them. I'd appeal directly to Thomas Dunwoodie, Paul Elsley and Andrew Doran to hand themselves in at the earliest opportunity."
Anyone with any information about Thomas Dunwoodie and/or Paul Elsley should contact the NCA on 0370 496 7622. Alternatively, contact Northumbria Police via direct message on social media, by using the live chat function or report forms on the Force's website or by calling 101. Please quote reference number 0187 080720.
Anyone with information about Andrew Doran should contact the NCA on 0370 496 7622 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/hunt-for-men-wanted-over-drugs-offences
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Rotherham child abuse investigator honoured at national Women in Policing Awards09/06/2025 14:15:00
A National Crime Agency (NCA) officer has been recognised for her work supporting more than 1,000 victims of child sexual abuse in Rotherham.
Professional footballer jailed for £600k cannabis importation09/06/2025 10:10:00
A professional footballer has been jailed for orchestrating the smuggling of £600,000 worth of cannabis to the UK, following a National Crime Agency investigation
Operation Venetic: ‘Male escort’ crime boss jailed for 21 years and three months09/06/2025 09:10:00
The boss of a West Midlands organised crime group who claimed he was a male escort has been jailed for 21 years and three months, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Man who tried to smuggle £1.2m in suitcases out of UK jailed06/06/2025 17:20:00
A man who tried to smuggle £1.2m in suitcases out of the United Kingdom to Lebanon has been jailed for 21 months, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Cannabis farm mastermind convicted after NCA investigation06/06/2025 11:15:00
The head of an organised crime group who ran a network of cannabis factories across the Midlands, North West and north Lincolnshire has been found guilty, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Convicted paedophile moderated forum for online child sexual abuse ring05/06/2025 17:05:00
A convicted sex offender who breached his restrictions to become administrator of an online paedophile ring has been sentenced
Man who stockpiled firearms at home is jailed05/06/2025 11:20:00
A man has been jailed for five years and four months after National Crime Agency (NCA) officers seized a haul of 28 firearms, including pistols and shotguns, from his home.
Alleged international drugs trafficker arrested in the Netherlands05/06/2025 10:20:00
A man wanted on suspicion of trafficking drugs to the UK has been arrested in the Netherlands.