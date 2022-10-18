WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Hunt statement fails to undo damage to families and businesses and leaves more uncertainty
Commenting on the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s fiscal statement, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“The Conservatives drove the UK economy over a cliff. Hunt slamming the gears into reverse now won't help families and businesses already hit by soaring borrowing costs.
“People needed reassurances today. Instead, they got more uncertainty – about energy bills, about our public services, and about whether universal credit and benefits will rise with inflation.
“We are now on the brink of a deep and damaging recession that threatens millions of jobs. But the latest Conservative Chancellor still has the same basic approach that got us into this mess.
"The Chancellor should have announced a boost to universal credit and pensions, and a comprehensive plan to get wages rising faster for everyone. And he should have announced a much higher windfall tax on oil and gas giants."
On the announcement of a review of support for families and businesses with energy costs beyond April 2023, she added:
“Families and businesses now face months of worry. There is going to be less help with bills – but no-one knows who will lose out, by how much, or whether there will finally be a programme to fix Britain’s cold and draughty homes. This is not the reassurance working families need."
