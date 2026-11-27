A Peterborough man has been convicted of attempted murder following a spree of violence, culminating in a mass stabbing on a train between Peterborough and London.

Anthony Williams, 33, from Langford Road, Peterborough, embarked on his campaign of violence on Halloween last year. On 31 October 2025, he attacked a 14-year-old youth near Henry Penn Walk in Peterborough and used his knife to threaten and assault two others nearby, brandished his knife in a barber shop.

After these attacks, he took a train to Stevenage, where he stole a set of knives from a supermarket and took a train to London. He travelled on the London transport network, stabbing another teenager on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR). The next morning, he returned to Peterborough, via Stevenage assaulting a member of the public on the train by spitting on them. On his return to Peterborough, on 1 November 2025, he boarded a train towards London, where he unleashed his attack on the passengers of that train.

Image of Williams taken from CCTV captured on the train

Williams stabbed ten passengers on that train, including a 73-year-old man and a member of train staff who bravely tried to stop his attack. Passengers on the train, even those who tried to intervene to stop Williams, ran to escape until they were cornered at the end of the train. Railway staff diverted the train to Huntingdon, where they were able to stop the train and allow the passengers to escape.

Williams was arrested at the scene. Following investigations into his movements over that weekend, he was charged with attempted murder for each of the attacks. He was also charged with theft and possession of the knives, affray for the incident in the barber shop and common assault for spitting on another passenger on his return from London.

Williams pleaded guilty to wounding with intent for the knife attacks – those that took place in Peterborough, on the DLR and on the train at Huntingdon, but the Crown Prosecution Service decided that he should face trial for attempted murder. He pleaded guilty to the knife offences, affray at the barbers and the common assault for spitting together with an assault on a Police Officer following his arrest.

Following a four-week trial at Cambridge Crown Court, Williams was convicted on 26 November 2026 of 14 counts of attempted murder.

Ben Samples from the Crown Prosecution Service yesterday said:

“Anthony Williams committed a terrifying series of attacks, culminating in a brutal series of stabbings in a very public, enclosed space. “This trial had a single purpose, to prove to a jury that when Anthony Williams attacked these people, he intended to kill them. He equipped himself with a knife and deliberately went out to end people’s lives. The fact that nobody was killed in his rampage is down to the courage, quick thinking and good fortune of the people he attacked. “We have presented evidence of Williams’s movements, the nature of his attacks and his behaviour as he closed in on his victims. This has proven to the jury that he attacked with lethal intent. “The victims of these attacks showed immense courage in defending themselves and others. Their support has enabled us as prosecutors to build a compelling case that showed the court the full horrific nature of Williams’s actions.”

Building the Case: proving intent to kill

Williams was arrested when the train stopped at Huntingdon station.

To prove a charge of attempted murder, prosecutors must satisfy the jury that the defendant had intended to kill, as opposed to attacking with the intent to do serious harm.

There was a wide range of evidence available to the CPS in building this case. The events in the train carriage were captured on CCTV, as were the attacks on the Saturday night.

The survivors of the attacks were able to give detailed accounts of what happened, including what Williams said as he attacked them. One reported that he had asked if the victim wanted to die. They all told of the aggression shown by Williams and their fear that their lives were in danger.

The injuries sustained by the victims were also clear evidence of Williams’s intent. He targeted vulnerable points of the body like their chest and heads, stabbing those he could isolate repeatedly.

His preparation for the attacks was also a significant part of the prosecution case. He made sure he was equipped to kill, stealing a knife, taking it with him and concealing it.

Even though Williams did not succeed in causing injury to some of those he attacked, the CPS were able to demonstrate his intention to kill. Some of the victims were able to deflect the knife, so were hurt on their hands and arms. Two victims in Peterborough managed to escape from Williams altogether. However, because of the nature of the overall attack, the CPS was able to demonstrate that Williams had intended to kill these victims, even though his attack was thwarted.

Williams’s defence was that, due to his mental health condition he was suffering from paranoid delusions and believed he was going to be attacked by those he stabbed. He denied that he had any intention to kill those he stabbed and just intended to harm them to prevent an attack upon himself. Psychiatric evidence given in Court confirmed that despite his mental health condition he was still able to form an intent in his mind.

Notes to Editors