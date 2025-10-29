Hurricane Melissa: what you can do to help

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on 28 October 2025. Here is how you can help.

If you want to donate money to support those affected by Hurricane Melissa, there are a number of trusted charities and organisations providing humanitarian relief on the ground in Jamaica.

The UK Government immediately committed up to £2.5 million to support the humanitarian response.

Donating essential supplies

One of the most effective ways to help is by donating cash through trusted charities and aid organisations, rather than sending goods. Cash can be transferred quickly to areas where it is needed, and used to purchase what is most urgently required.

Unsolicited donations of goods, although well-intentioned, can obstruct supply chains and delay life-saving assistance. If you wish to donate goods, check with charities and community groups first. They will have lists of items they need.

Making your donation safely

Charities with experience in disaster response are best placed to reach people affected by Hurricane Melissa.

There are some simple steps you can take to ensure your money is safe and being used effectively: