Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Hurricane Melissa: what you can do to help
Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on 28 October 2025. Here is how you can help.
If you want to donate money to support those affected by Hurricane Melissa, there are a number of trusted charities and organisations providing humanitarian relief on the ground in Jamaica.
The UK Government immediately committed up to £2.5 million to support the humanitarian response.
Donating essential supplies
One of the most effective ways to help is by donating cash through trusted charities and aid organisations, rather than sending goods. Cash can be transferred quickly to areas where it is needed, and used to purchase what is most urgently required.
Unsolicited donations of goods, although well-intentioned, can obstruct supply chains and delay life-saving assistance. If you wish to donate goods, check with charities and community groups first. They will have lists of items they need.
Making your donation safely
Charities with experience in disaster response are best placed to reach people affected by Hurricane Melissa.
There are some simple steps you can take to ensure your money is safe and being used effectively:
-
check the charity’s name and registration number using the relevant charity register tool in your country. In the UK you can use the charity register tool
-
most charities with an income of £5,000 or more must be registered, which means they are regulated by the Charity Commission (UK) or equivalent bodies elsewhere
-
make sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information
-
If in doubt, ask the charity or organization for more information
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hurricane-melissa-what-you-can-do-to-help
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK deploys urgent hurricane relief to the Caribbean29/10/2025 14:05:00
The UK Government is mobilising £2.5m in emergency humanitarian funding to support the Caribbean region’s recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.
UK stands ready to support British nationals impacted by Hurricane Melissa29/10/2025 12:05:00
The FCDO is inviting British nationals in Jamaica to register their presence
World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund 2025, Development Committee plenary: Baroness Chapman's remarks29/10/2025 10:25:00
Minister for Development Baroness Chapman yesterday gave her remarks at the Development Committee plenary during the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund 2025 Annual Meetings.
UK national statement on signing the UN Convention against Cybercrime28/10/2025 10:25:00
The UK national statement was given yesterday at a signing ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi on 25 and 26 October 2025.
Foreign Office minister co-chairs 22nd UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group in London27/10/2025 16:25:00
The UK hosted the 22nd UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group (JSG) on 23 October, reaffirming deep and historic ties and agreeing actions to increase cooperation on trade, investment, defence, and regional security.
The UN’s founding purposes and principles are as essential today as they were 80 years ago: UK statement at the UN Security Council27/10/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (24 October 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the future of the UN.
The right to Freedom of Religion or Belief sits at the heart of the UK’s human rights approach: UK statement at the UN Third Committee27/10/2025 11:32:00
Statement given recently (24 October 2025) by David Smith, UK Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, in the UN Third Committee.
UK Response to the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs: UK statement to the OSCE, October 202524/10/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland welcomes the address to the OSCE Permanent Council by the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger (23 October 2025).
We must now build on the momentum of the ceasefire: UK statement at the UN Security Council24/10/2025 13:30:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.