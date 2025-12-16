Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Husband convicted of murder in double jeopardy case
A husband, who manipulated a young child into helping him to kill his wife, has been found guilty of murder, having previously been acquitted of the crime in 2017.
New and compelling evidence from a child witness, who was under 10-years-old at the time of the murder, led to a successful application to the Court of Appeal under the double jeopardy law introduced in 2003 to re-try Robert Rhodes for the murder of his wife Dawn in June 2016.
At the original trial, Rhodes had claimed that Dawn had attacked him first and had inflicted knife wounds on him and a child at their home in Redhill, Surrey before he retaliated, cutting her throat. The new evidence presented to the jury from the child witness showed that Rhodes had carefully planned to kill Dawn, manipulating the child into helping him.
Dawn was told by the child to close her eyes and hold her hands out, as if she was about to receive a surprise. The child then left the room and Rhodes attacked his wife, making the child inflict wounds on him, which they were unable to do, meaning Rhodes had to inflict some of the injuries on himself.
Libby Clark from the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:
“The new evidence that came from the child witness was profoundly shocking and showed just how much careful planning Robert Rhodes had put into murdering his wife.
“He exploited a young child before the murder, explaining his plan to cover up the truth and make it appear as if Dawn had attacked him, so that he could claim that he acted in self-defence. This included Rhodes inflicting injuries on the young child’s arm.
“He continued with his web of lies over the intervening years. It is thanks to the immense bravery of the child in coming forward to explain exactly what happened that night that Robert Rhodes has finally been brought to justice for the murder of Dawn, something he mistakenly thought he could get away with.
“None of us can even begin to imagine what Rhodes has put the child through over a period of many years. Now though, as a result of their evidence, Dawn can now be remembered by everyone in the right way – as a victim of her violent partner.”
Notes to Editors
- Following a trial at Inner London Crown Court, Robert Rhodes [20/06/1973] was found guilty of murdering his wife Dawn. He was also convicted of two charges of perjury, one charge of perverting the course of justice and one charge of child cruelty.
- Libby Clark is a Specialist Prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service South East Complex Casework Unit.
- Reporting restrictions are in place in relation to the child witness in this case, which means that they cannot be named or identified. They can only be identified as a child who was under the age of 10 at the time of Dawn’s murder.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/south-east/news/husband-convicted-murder-double-jeopardy-case
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Husband convicted of murder in double jeopardy case12/12/2025 15:25:00
A husband, who manipulated a young child into helping him to kill his wife, has been found guilty of murder, having previously been acquitted of the crime in 2017.
Man who celebrated after fatal Wetherspoons attack is sentenced as prosecutors disprove ‘self-defence’ claim11/12/2025 16:10:00
A callous man who punched the air in celebration after fatally attacking a man outside a Wetherspoons in London has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in jail today – highlighting the dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption.
Estranged partner and accomplice convicted over deadly house fire that killed mother and her three children10/12/2025 16:25:00
A jealous ex-boyfriend who plotted a deadly house fire that killed a mother and her three young children has been convicted of murder, following a successful CPS prosecution.
Two men jailed for 58 years for sexually abusing five girls in Bury09/12/2025 09:25:00
Two men were jailed yesterday (Monday 8th December 2025) for committing a series of sexual offences against five teenage girls more than 25 years ago.
Small boats: Convicted terrorist who returned to Britain jailed for illegal entry08/12/2025 10:25:00
An Iraqi man who had been extradited to Italy and convicted of terrorist offences there, was jailed for two years and three months on 5th December for returning to the UK illegally in a small boat.
CPS announces charges against former doctor for multiple sexual offences against patients05/12/2025 17:10:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced charges against a former doctor for alleged sexual assaults carried out against 38 victims who were patients in his care.
Former CPS paralegal sentenced after unauthorised access to criminal boyfriend’s file05/12/2025 16:10:00
A former CPS paralegal who accessed a criminal’s case file without authorisation has today been sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.
“No way out”: NEW prosecution statement confronts the silent struggle faced by male victims as one shares his story05/12/2025 11:15:00
Adam (not his real name) was in a 16-year-long relationship with his wife and abuser before she was convicted of controlling or coercive behaviour in summer 2025.