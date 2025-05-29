Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Husband-and-wife directors banned after taking payments for singing waiters when company was insolvent
The company continued to take deposits and full payments when it was insolvent
- Frederick and Claire Reeves hired people who would burst into song at social events such as weddings
- The husband-and-wife allowed their company, Solfan1 Limited, to trade when they knew it was in serious financial trouble and on the verge of liquidation
- Couples continued to pay deposits or payments in full when Frederick and Claire Reeves knew there was no reasonable expectation the company could provide the services it offered
A husband-and-wife team who ran a business which provided surprise singing waiters at weddings have been banned as directors after taking payments from customers when the company was insolvent.
Frederick Reeves, 49, also known as Jamie Reeves, and his wife Claire Reeves, 41, ran Solfan1 Limited, which traded as The Best Singing Waiters.
The company provided performers who would blend in at weddings by pretending to be waiters before bursting into song at an agreed time.
However, the couple continued to take deposits, or payments in full, from 43 customers across the UK when they knew their company was unable to pay the debts it owed.
The couple, of Dickens Place, Wigan, have now been banned as company directors for eight years.
Solfan1 went into liquidation with liabilities of more than £700,000 and assets of just over £168,000.
Rob Clarke, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:
Couples were left heartbroken after finding out the singing waiters they had paid to perform at their weddings would not show up.
Several of the customers who lost out financially were even offered discounts by the company to make their payment in full at the time of the booking.
The serious misconduct that both Frederick and Claire Reeves displayed falls short of the standards we expect of company directors which is why they have both been disqualified until May 2033.
Solfan1 was incorporated in November 2015. Claire Reeves was appointed as director in April 2018.
Frederick Reeves was never officially listed as director of the company but did not dispute that he acted in the capacity of a director when accepting his disqualification following Insolvency Service investigations.
The company was in financial difficulties in early 2024, having been served a winding-up petition from HM Revenue and Customs for tax debts of more than £200,000 at the start of February.
Following discussions with a private insolvency practitioner, the couple agreed on 28 March that Solfan1 should be placed into liquidation.
However, from then until the company went into liquidation on 1 May 2024, they continued to take deposits and full payments from new customers.
Analysis by investigators revealed that an estimated 43 customers made payments totalling £43,590 to the company during that period.
The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted disqualification undertakings from Frederick and Claire Reeves, and their bans both started on Wednesday 28 May.
The undertakings prevent them from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.
Further information
- Frederick Reeves, also known as Jamie Reeves, is of Dickens Place, Wigan. His date of birth is 29 August 1975
- Claire Reeves is of the same address. Her date of birth is 12 October 1983
- Solfan1 Limited (company number 09874560)
- Individuals subject to a disqualification order or undertaking are bound by a range of restrictions
- Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/husband-and-wife-directors-banned-after-taking-payments-for-singing-waiters-when-company-was-insolvent
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Mum paid daughter almost £200,000 in company money from failing Scottish machinery parts firm23/05/2025 12:25:00
The company owed hundreds of thousands of pounds to creditors at the time
Director disqualified for 11 years after dishonestly securing Covid loan for Lincoln plumbing and heating company21/05/2025 09:10:00
Carl Barnes, the director of Central Plumbing & Heating Lincoln Ltd, made false statements about the company’s turnover to secure a Bounce Back loan
Recruitment consultant sentenced after fraudulently using Covid loans for personal purposes20/05/2025 13:25:00
Suspended sentence for Bounce Back Loan fraudster.
Former Chinese takeaway owner sentenced after spending money on Apple and Burberry products instead of paying VAT bill20/05/2025 09:10:00
Suspended sentence for bankrupt who defrauded HMRC
Refunds still available for 4,000 people who didn’t submit their debt relief order application16/05/2025 16:20:00
People who started a debt relief order application before April 2024 but did not complete the process are being offered refunds for any fees paid
Seven-year ban for Suffolk car wash owner who employed illegal workers16/05/2025 12:25:00
Four illegal workers were discovered by Immigration Enforcement officers
Company behind London art galleries which claimed to sell works by Banksy and Andy Warhol is shut down15/05/2025 12:25:00
The company has been wound-up following a hearing at the High Court.
Renewable energy company which failed to deliver customer orders is shut down13/05/2025 12:25:00
Renugen Limited, based in Kent, was subject to a winding up order following an investigation by the Insolvency Service.